The Anaheim Ducks’ general manager, Pat Verbeek, is open to listening to trade offers for star forward Trevor Zegras, according to sources cited by The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun. Discussions about Zegras have resurfaced as the offseason approaches, with Verbeek reportedly initiating talks earlier this season.
Among the teams that have been linked in discussions are the Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames, and Ottawa Senators. LeBrun was on RDS and added the Canadiens do not currently see a fit, partly due to the high asking price set by the Ducks.
Trevor Zegras, a highly skilled 23-year-old forward, recorded 15 points in 31 games this season. He is under contract for two more seasons with a cap hit of $5.75 million and will become a restricted free agent once again afterward. Despite Verbeek’s reluctance to comment on the trade rumors, league insiders suggest that the Ducks could consider moving Zegras if the right deal comes along, especially given their depth in the forward position.
Verbeek has expressed a desire to bolster the Ducks with more experienced players. “I’d like to add a couple more veteran pieces to the group,” Verbeek stated. “I’d like to find a top-six winger, and I’d like to find a top-four defenseman. You know, 31 other teams could say the same thing, right?”
Will Zegras Be Used to Get the Veterans The Ducks Want?
Verbeek aims to deepen the lineup while allowing younger players to develop without the pressure of carrying the team offensively. For Zegras, considered a dynamic, but one-dimensional player, he might not fit what Verbeek wants to build. The Ducks need to improve after finishing 30th in the league standings with 59 points, missing the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year.
Drafted ninth overall in 2019, Zegras has been pivotal in Anaheim’s rebuilding efforts but patience might be running thin and because Anaheim is deep with young center talent, Zegras might be expendable. With 154 points in 211 games and a runner-up finish for the Calder Trophy in his rookie season, Zegras has value around the NHL. The ask is reportedly high.
