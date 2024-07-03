Ducks Land Robby Fabbri and a Pick from the Red Wings in Trade

The Anaheim Ducks have acquired forward Robby Fabbri and a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for goaltender Gage Alexander. This trade is seen as a cap dump for Detroit, while the Ducks, now over the cap floor, gain a versatile bottom-six scoring winger.

TRADE: We have acquired Robby Fabbri and a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick in exchange for goaltender Gage Alexander. #FlyTogether | @opendoor https://t.co/t3ynIrfWMv — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) July 3, 2024

Fabbri, 28, tied his career high with 18 goals in the 2023-24 season, registering 32 points in 68 games for Detroit. He previously helped the St. Louis Blues to a Stanley Cup championship in 2019, appearing in 10 postseason contests and scoring one goal. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward has accumulated 200 points (98 goals, 102 assists) over 398 career NHL games with Detroit and St. Louis. In addition, he has appeared in 30 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, scoring 16 points (five goals, 11 assists).

“Robby is a grit and sandpaper type of player that plays with energy and fits with what we are trying to do,” Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek said. “He also possesses a nice combination of skill and scoring ability that we need.”

Robby Fabbri Anaheim Ducks

Gage Alexander, the 20-year-old goaltender heading to Detroit, has yet to play in the NHL. This past season, he played with the ECHL’s Tulsa Oilers, posting a 5-8-2 record with a 3.76 goals-against average and an .887 save percentage.

Both Teams Benefit from the Fabbri Trade, But For Different Reasons

The trade signifies a strategic move for both teams. The Red Wings shed some cap space while the Ducks add a player who can contribute both skill and physicality. Fabbri’s ability to score and his experience in high-pressure playoff situations will be valuable assets for the Ducks as they aim to build a competitive roster. That said, they are not close to being a contender. Meanwhile, Alexander provides the Red Wings with a young goaltending prospect who could develop into a valuable player in the future.

