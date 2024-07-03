Ducks Land Robby Fabbri and a Pick from the Red Wings in Trade

The Anaheim Ducks have acquired forward Robby Fabbri and a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for goaltender Gage Alexander. This trade is seen as a cap dump for Detroit, while the Ducks, now over the cap floor, gain a versatile bottom-six scoring winger.
Fabbri, 28, tied his career high with 18 goals in the 2023-24 season, registering 32 points in 68 games for Detroit. He previously helped the St. Louis Blues to a Stanley Cup championship in 2019, appearing in 10 postseason contests and scoring one goal. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward has accumulated 200 points (98 goals, 102 assists) over 398 career NHL games with Detroit and St. Louis. In addition, he has appeared in 30 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, scoring 16 points (five goals, 11 assists).
“Robby is a grit and sandpaper type of player that plays with energy and fits with what we are trying to do,” Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek said. “He also possesses a nice combination of skill and scoring ability that we need.”
Gage Alexander, the 20-year-old goaltender heading to Detroit, has yet to play in the NHL. This past season, he played with the ECHL’s Tulsa Oilers, posting a 5-8-2 record with a 3.76 goals-against average and an .887 save percentage.
Both Teams Benefit from the Fabbri Trade, But For Different Reasons
The trade signifies a strategic move for both teams. The Red Wings shed some cap space while the Ducks add a player who can contribute both skill and physicality. Fabbri’s ability to score and his experience in high-pressure playoff situations will be valuable assets for the Ducks as they aim to build a competitive roster. That said, they are not close to being a contender. Meanwhile, Alexander provides the Red Wings with a young goaltending prospect who could develop into a valuable player in the future.
Next: Tarasenko Signs 2-Year Deal With the Detroit Red Wings
More News
-
New York Rangers/ 6 hours ago
What’s Really Going in New York Between the Rangers and Trouba?
There is a lot of drama surrounding the New York Rangers and Jacob Trouba....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Everything You Should Know About Oilers’ Early Free Agency Moves
Recapping the Edmonton Oilers' free agency moves, some new faces were acquired while many...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Examining Janmark’s Much-Deserved Multi-Year Deal with Oilers
Edmonton Oilers bottom six forward Mattias Janmark signs a three year contract extension worth...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Hedman Signs Same Deal to Stamkos After Exit: Coincidence?
Victor Hedman signs the same deal as Steven Stamkos one day after the latter...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Day 1 Winners and Losers of Free Agency: Predators, Bruins, Blackhawks, Kraken, Oilers
The first day of NHL Free Agency was insane as multiple targets got signed....
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Recapping 2024 NHL Free Agency For The Calgary Flames
The Flames were relatively active in free agency as they looked to make moves...
-
Nashville Predators/ 2 days ago
Predators Lock Down Alexandre Carrier for Three Years
The Nashville Predators have come to terms with defensemen Alexandre Carrier, bringing him back...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 2 days ago
Hurricanes Replace Blue Line Losses: Sign Walker, Gostisbehere
The Carolina Hurricanes replace blue line losses in Brady Skjei and Brett Pesce by...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 days ago
Teuvo Teravainen Reunited With The Chicago Blackhawks
Teuvo Teravainen has signed with the Chicago Blackhawks. He returns to Chicago with much...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Nick Robertson Demands Trade: Now What for the Maple Leafs?
Nick Robertson has grown tired of being moved around by the Toronto Maple Leafs...