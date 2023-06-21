According to a recent article by NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the Philadelphia Flyers are gearing up for a busy off-season on the trade front. Seravalli suggests that the Flyers’ new general manager, Daniel Briere, is eager to make moves and has been actively engaging in trade talks involving several players on the roster.

One player who has been the subject of trade discussions is Kevin Hayes. Seravalli reports that the Flyers were potentially close to a deal involving Hayes in the past few days, indicating the team’s willingness to explore options and shake up their roster.

Seravalli’s list of trade prospects for the Flyers includes other notable names such as Scott Laughton, Travis Konecny, Travis Sanheim, Carter Hart, and Tony DeAngelo. Konecny, in particular, stands out as an attractive trade chip, given his age, team-friendly contract, and his gritty playing style that makes him a valuable asset for any team.

Philadelphia Flyers NHL Trade rumors: Hayes, Hart, Konecny, DeAngelo

The article suggests that the Flyers might consider trading Konecny due to his current high value, the weak free-agent class, and the team’s long-term rebuilding plan under Briere. With the potential for a lengthy rebuilding process, Konecny’s value may be better utilized by other teams in the meantime.

Scott Laughton, who nearly got traded at the 2021 deadline but was re-signed by then-GM Chuck Fletcher, has now become a sought-after commodity. Laughton’s solid two-way play and strong work ethic make him an ideal third-line center for contending teams. After a stint in the AHL to refine his game, Laughton returned to the Flyers’ lineup as a more complete player, providing increased point production.

The future of goaltender Carter Hart has also been subject to trade rumors, although the Flyers have not explicitly confirmed their intent to move him. While Hart’s talent is undeniable, teams may hesitate due to his connection to the 2018 Team Canada World Junior championship sexual assault case. The league’s investigation into the matter is expected to conclude later this summer, influencing any potential trade decisions involving Hart.

The Flyers face a decision regarding defenseman Travis Sanheim and his eight-year, $50 million contract signed last October. Thinking long-term, committing to a defenseman through his 35th birthday may not be the best move. If teams feel there are little in the way of options in free agency, they might be open to trading for Sanheim’s contract, even though it’s lengthy. Briere might explore trading Sanheim before his full ‘no-trade’ clause takes effect on July 1, potentially avoiding his contract altogether.



Lastly, Tony DeAngelo, who had a turbulent season under John Tortorella, has been questioned for his absence from the Flyers’ lineup despite his solid point production. Seravalli suggests that DeAngelo’s offensive capabilities would shine on a more talented team, making him a likely candidate to be on the move either during the summer or at the trade deadline.

Amidst the trade discussions, one player reportedly considered untouchable by the Flyers is Cutter Gauthier, highlighting the team’s commitment to holding onto a promising prospect.

Expect the Flyers to Be Extremely Busy if Other Teams Play Ball

Having already made a move this off-season, Briere is looking to do more; he just needs a dance partner. Willing to think outside the box and involve other teams, it could be a couple of wild weeks for the Flyers if Briere is able to check off most of the items on his to-do list.

As the NHL off-season progresses, it remains to be seen which trade deals will materialize in Philly. However, the team’s proactive approach and willingness to engage in discussions indicate an active and potentially transformative period ahead for the organization.

