Flyers May Be Interested in Trade for Maple Leafs’ Nick Robertson

Elliotte Friedman recently delved into the NHL trade rumors surrounding Scott Laughton, expressing his curiosity about which teams would be willing to make a move and at what cost. During his analysis, Friedman mentioned the Philadelphia Flyers’ previous interest in Nick Robertson of the Toronto Maple Leafs. According to Friedman, Robertson could benefit from a change of scenery and might be seeking a fresh start.

Friedman’s discussion highlights the potential fit between the Flyers and Robertson. While he couldn’t verify if there was still interest there based on Robertson’s previous injury history, he confirmed the Flyers have shown prior interest in the young forward. Robertson, a promising player within the Maple Leafs’ organization, could potentially flourish in a new environment where he can showcase his skills more effectively, assuming he can stay off of LTIR.

The Flyers, who are likely in search of talented players to strengthen their roster and undergoing major roster turnover, could benefit from acquiring a young and dynamic forward like Robertson. Meanwhile, the Leafs are in win-now mode and Robertson has the potential to be a useful player in the next two or three seasons, but he’s played all of 31 NHL games since 2019. It might be time to move on and use him as an asset that can get other business done for new general manager Brad Treliving.

Of course, the specifics of any potential trade remain uncertain. The cost associated with acquiring Robertson is still unknown, and both teams would need to negotiate the terms that suit their respective needs. However, the idea of a trade involving Robertson presents an intriguing possibility for both the Flyers and the Maple Leafs.

Nick Robertson Toronto Maple Leafs

Trades are often complex negotiations that consider various factors and if this one were to happen, it would likely include multiple pieces and salary retention, potentially with a third team. When talking about team dynamics and future potential, it would be interesting to see how the trade unfolds and what impact it could have on the respective organizations.

Meanwhile, Could Leafs Be Looking at Milan Lucic?

Another player that might be of interest to both the Flyers and the Maple Leafs, there is buzz that pending UFA Milan Lucic might be interested in signing with the Leafs. While on the Leafs Take podcast hosted by Jay Rosehill and Nick Alberga, he admitted that suiting up for an original six franchise might be his preference.

When asked about the Toronto Maple Leafs, he responded:

“You can never rule anything out, obviously it’s an original six franchise, a storied franchise. I’ve had my fair share of rivalries with the team and now with Brad Treliving coming in, there’s some familiarity there, with him being the GM. I became really good friends with Mark Giordano being teammates with him in Calgary, and he’s told me how much he’s enjoyed it and how much he’s loved being in Toronto and being a Maple Leaf.”

The Flyers have said they want to get back to their glory days of Flyer hockey and a player like Lucic certainly fits that mold, even if his most productive days are behind him.

Next: Peter Laviolette Takes the Helm as New York Rangers Head Coach