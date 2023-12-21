4 Teams Becoming Sellers Ahead of 2024 NHL Trade Deadline

The NHL’s holiday roster freeze is in effect until Dec. 28 and once the calendar flips to 2024, get ready for the trade rumors to run rampant. There’s already been a fair share of deals this season as several players have underperformed, while a few teams have managed to surprise many with their performance. While mostly all of the contending teams near the top of the standings are going to be buyers, for today’s piece, let’s focus on four teams who could become sellers if things don’t improve ahead of March’s deadline. They include:

Selling for a Rebuild?: The Pittsburgh Penguins

Perhaps one of the more surprising teams to be in this predicament, the Penguins brought in Kyle Dubas to right the ship and unfortunately for them, it hasn’t worked out as planned. The Pens continue to sit on the outside looking in at the playoff picture and will need a strong end to December and a good start in the new year to force Dubas’ hand. If the losses continue to pile up, expect some major changes in Pittsburgh. Expect Dubas to sell on anything not the core three stars ahead of the trade deadline.

Kyle Dubas Penguins GM almost made huge trade as Leafs GM

While Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Sidney Crosby are untouchable at this point in their careers, the likes of Rickard Rakell, Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust, Marcus Pettersson and even newly acquired Erik Karlsson could be in play. Dubas isn’t afraid to pivot in a major way when need be and has admitted come February, we’ll all know exactly where he stands with his roster evaluation.

Related: Penguins at Trade Crossroads With Leading Scorer Jake Guentzel

Tons of Pending UFAs: The Calgary Flames

A team who already has their ‘For Sale’ sign up, Flames GM Craig Conroy has moved Nikita Zadorov and there’s plenty more where that came from. Elias Lindholm has been discussed and could be an option in Boston or Colorado and there’s also defensemen Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev. All three are pending unrestricted free agents and are available for the right price.

The thing is with the Flames, if the losses pile up and they’re headed for the NHL Draft Lottery and Conroy goes out and deals his rentals, but doesn’t get fair return of players who can help in Calgary immediately, it’s going to get messy. There’s been some rumblings both Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri could eventually be in play should things go completely off the rails.

Related: Unique Trade Scenario Surrounds Talk About Flames’ Chris Tanev

Things Aren’t Going Well For the Buffalo Sabres

Sabres fans have chanted to have head coach Don Granato fired, however the players were rather pissed off about that and want no part of anyone besides Granato leading the charge. They missed out on signing Patrick Kane, which hasn’t helped, and neither has goaltender Devon Levi’s performance so far this season which included a short stint in the minors.

GM Kevyn Adams may have to sell off some assets to once again reset in Buffalo and some trade options include goaltender Eric Comrie, veteran defenseman Erik Johnson, who would love to return to Colorado and also forwards Victor Olofsson and Tyson Jost. There isn’t a ton to offer in regards to groundbreaking deals for Adams, but he can at least try to replenish some middle-round draft picks or ahead some more lottery tickets to his prospect cupboards.

Philadelphia Flyers on Fire, Not Changing Course as 2024 Deadline Sellers

While you can add the Chicago Blackhawks, Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets and San Jose Sharks to this list, the Flyers are included and are one of the more surprising teams to make the list. Philly has performed well this season and even with a chance at the postseason, GM Daniel Briere is looking at the future and how he can help his team develop into next season and beyond. As well as the team is playing, the plan is to remain Sellers ahead of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.

Daniel Briere Philadelphia Flyers GM

Defensemen Sean Walker and Nick Seeler continue to be discussed in trades and there’s also goaltender Carter Hart who has been linked throughout the season to a number of teams including the Edmonton Oilers. Up front Briere will likely make some calls regarding Travis Konecny, Cam Atkinson and Scott Laughton to see if he can sell high on the veterans who may not necessarily be in the picture once the Flyers are ready to contend.

The trade market is going to heat up in a major way once the calendar flips and these four teams will all be worth keeping an eye on as potential sellers.

Next: Jack Campbell Faces Setback as AHL Backup Rodrigue Steps In