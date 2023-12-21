Jack Campbell Faces Setback as AHL Backup Rodrigue Steps In

Last night Olivier Rodrigue stopped 38 of 40 in a 3-2 Condors win over the Calgary Wranglers. In this span he has a 9-5-2 record with the Condors. Rodrigue and 62nd overall selection in the 2018 draft now has a 2.30 goals against average and a .923 save percentage in his last 17 AHL games with Bakersfield. Given the start over the struggling Jack Campbell, it’s fair to suggest Campbell has lost another starting job.

Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now is reporting that Rodrigue, 23, will get two out of the next three starts for the Condors. Wednesday night’s game was the first of those two. It now looks like he’s won the starting job, as reported NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on Oilers Now.

Rodrigue’s playing time has been cut into since Campbell’s arrival. Since the Oilers wanted to get Campbell back on track, that was understandable. But, as Campbell has continued to let in soft goal after soft goal, Rodrigue has remained rock solid whenever called upon. Now, as Campbell appears to be anything but a solution for either club, it’s time the Oilers find out if Rodrigue is the real deal.

Edmonton needs a second netminder. Calvin Pickard hasn’t been bad, but there doesn’t seem to be a sense that he’s a long-term solution in the crease for the Oilers. As Edmonton moves to rid themselves of Campbell’s contract and Pickard may be a short-term option, Rodrigue should get an opportunity. It’s better the Oilers and the Condors find out what he can do now versus waiting until it’s too late. Campbell was given his chances. He didn’t capitalize on them.

Will Rodrigue Get a Look With the Oilers vs Campbell?

Whether Rodrigue receives a call-up is uncertain. The Oilers, like every other team, are in the midst of the holiday trade freeze. There’s also still time to check the market to see what options are out there. That said, Edmonton can’t afford further drops down the standings. After winning eight in a row, they’ve now lost three. The team is playing with fire and time is running thin.

Rodrigue is swiftly demonstrating his ability to serve as a starting goaltender at the AHL level. Expect to see him get future starts and likely become a priority over Campbell. Increased playing time would bode well for the Oilers’ future.

Olivier Rodrigue is delivering exceptional performances at a crucial time for Edmonton, making it increasingly challenging to resist the idea of bringing him up.

