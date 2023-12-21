In a recent interview, Jack Eichel offered more insight into the process that was his trade to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2021. Noting that a number of teams had been linked in conversation with the Buffalo Sabres to acquire his services, Eichel disclosed that the Calgary Flames and the Vegas Golden Knights were the last two standing.

When the Buffalo Sabres explored trade options in 2021, Eichel was unhappy with the way the franchise was dealing with his lingering injury issues. He wanted out and the Sabres were taking their time trading him. Eichel detailed on the Empty Netters podcast that there was interest from the teams like Minnesota and Carolina. He noted, at one point, Colorado was in the mix. However, as discussions evolved, it narrowed down to a final showdown between the Flames and Golden Knights.

Although the specifics of Calgary’s role in the process remain undisclosed, Eichel expressed contentment with the outcome, emphasizing that Vegas checked all the boxes for him. The Flames, known for their transformative off-season, underwent significant roster changes following Eichel’s decision, adding Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri.

Eichel Wound Up Getting Traded to Vegas and Winning a Stanley Cup

Things couldn’t have worked out better for Eichel. He left the SAbres (who are struggling) and didn’t end up in Calgary (who is likely to rebuild). What he did do was to the Golden Knights and help the team secure a Stanley Cup victory in 2022-23.

it could have been a disaster in Calgary, but it’s also not clear how that team might have changed if he’d gone there. With Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau might not have departed and Calgary might not have changed coaches and their GM. It’s a lot of what ifs, but it’s fascinating to imagine how things would have changed in both Vegas and Calgary had the Flames landed the former second-overall pick, turned superstar.

