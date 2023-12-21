Unique Trade Scenario Surrounds Talk About Flames’ Chris Tanev

The Calgary Flames’ dynamic with pending UFA Chris Tanev has evolved rapidly in the past month and a half, taking an unexpected turn after initial challenges with the season and the team’s coming to terms on many of their pending UFAs. Previously, the Flames seemed inclined to prioritize extensions for forward Elias Lindholm and defensemen Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev. However, recent developments suggest the Flames could trade all of their free agents. Tanev sits near the top of the insider trade boards.

Currently occupying the second spot on Chris Johnston’s board for the Athletic, Tanev is positioned as a potential rental. That said, Johnston speculates that teams may seek to secure an extension with Tanev when negotiating a deal with the Flames. This would offer a more long-term solution beyond this season.

He writes, “Tanev can be had as a rental, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see a team try to get his signature on an extension when swinging a deal with the Flames.”

Trad rumors surround Chris Tanev the Flames defenseman

Several teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks, have reportedly shown interest in Tanev.

A Tanev Sign-and-Trade Would Interest a Few Teams

Tanev’s defensive prowess and mentoring capabilities make him an appealing asset for a team looking to guide and develop young players. With a reasonable $4.5 million cap hit for the current season, he’s a great value add, especially as a team-first shutdown defender. That said, the same thing makes him valuable now may command a different figure in an extension.

There are concerns, however.

First, at 33 years old, teams must approach considerations about the length of a new deal cautiously. Second, LeBrun adds an intriguing dimension, suggesting that the Flames might consider selling Tanev to a contender before the March 8 trade deadline and then potentially reacquiring him in free agency on July 1. Both things could change the dynamics of any team potentially looking at the defenseman.

A sign-and-trade takes some of those concerns off the table if the term is reasonable.

Tanev Will Have Some Say In How This All Goes Down

Tanev holds limited no-trade clauses, providing him some influence over his destination. And, if a sign-and-trade is on the menu, he’ll first have to agree to financial terms. Pierre LeBrun of the Athletic and TSN emphasizes that the Flames are in no rush to make a decision on Tanev’s future, recognizing his significant impact both on and off the ice. That will give both the player and the team time to sort through all of this.

The Flames view Tanev as a valuable asset, and with ample hockey left in the season, this kind of a unique trade needs time.

