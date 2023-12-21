New Signs From Campbell’s Family He’s Not Returning to Oilers

It appears that Jack Campbell’s family has joined him in California, suggesting the struggling Edmonton Oilers’ goaltender isn’t returning to Edmonton anytime soon. With comments and hints from local radio hosts that maybe Campbell has played his last game for the Oilers, Campbell’s wife posted a photo on Instagram that their family dog is enjoying their “new home.”

This is certainly not a definitive announcement, but it appears like Campbell is not coming back to the Edmonton Oilers.

it looks like jack campbell family has joined him in california, a month and a half after he was placed on waivers and assigned to the ahl condors. this post, from his wife on instagram, calls california their “new home.” pic.twitter.com/yiQRH1xH7P — zach (@zjlaing) December 21, 2023

About a month and a half ago, Campbell was placed on waivers and sent down to the AHL. The idea was to help him get his game back as he, along with the rest of the Oilers were struggling. Unfortunately, his run there has been up and down and more downs have now seen him lose the starting job in the AHL. Olivier Rodrigue took the net on Wednesday and made 38 of 40 saves the team to a win.

Related: Jack Campbell Faces Setback as AHL Backup Rodrigue Steps In

It’s not clear if the Oilers have called Campbell and told him he’ll be staying there for a while, but this post seems to hint this more than just a visit over the holidays. If his wife’s Instagram post suggests this now their new home, he’s prepping for an extended stay.

A Trade Not Happening for Campbell?

This may also hint that a trade has been tough to make work and that the Oilers aren’t anywhere near making a deal. Whether that’s because the price is too steep to move him or there are just no teams interested, a lack of trade movement could explain why his family is setting up to stay in California for the foreseeable future.

Jack Campbell Oilers UD

While some might suggest it’s a nice situation for Campbell and his family to be in California and the goaltender making $5 million to play in the AHL, the minors is certainly not where he wants to be. This has been a real struggle for Campbell and the hope is he finds a way to get his game back.

Next: 4 Teams Becoming Sellers Ahead of 2024 NHL Trade Deadline