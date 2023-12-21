Penguins at Trade Crossroads With Leading Scorer Jake Guentzel

The Pittsburgh Penguins find themselves at a crossroads with pending unrestricted free agent Jake Guentzel. Chris Johnston and Josh Yohe of The Athletic are both reporting on a lack of progress in contract talks and uncertainty regarding an extension raises the possibility of the team exploring trade options.

Yohe writes, when asked in a mailbag article about concern over the length of term in an extension, “This is a really tricky one. As far as I can tell, Kyle Dubas and Guentzel’s agent, Ben Hankinson, have not engaged in any significant contract talks.” He adds, “Guentzel is indeed scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.”

Meanwhile, Johnston notes in his trade bait board post, “No progress has been made toward an extension for the pending unrestricted free agent, and it’s difficult to imagine Pittsburgh walking him right to the open market in a year where it appears qualifying for the playoffs is going to be difficult.”

Despite Guentzel’s stature as an undersized winger, he has consistently delivered on the ice, particularly in high-stakes playoff scenarios where he boasts an impressive record of 34 goals in 58 career games. He would certainly be a hot commodity on the trade market if the Penguins made him available.

Guentzel Is a Perfect Fit For a Star Player Who Needs A Winger

After undergoing right ankle surgery in August, Guentzel has shown no decline in performance. He is currently on pace for 38 goals and 93 points through 30 games this season, primarily playing alongside Sidney Crosby. When it comes to Crosby, he is keen on keeping Guentzel as a linemate. That said, if the Penguins are out of the playoff mix, Guentzel would be open to exploring his options. If the best he can do is a four or five-year deal in Pittsburgh, another team will step up. Guentzel is a point-per-game player in the prime of his career.

Penguins’ general manager, Kyle Dubas has said he is keen on giving the team time to improve its playoff standing before making significant roster decisions. But, if the situation doesn’t improve by the All-Star break, Guentzel could become a trade chip. A $6 million cap hit would be hard for some teams to absorb, but if the Penguins retain, a pro-rated Guentzel is valuable.

How Would a Guentzel Trade Affect the Penguins?

The Penguins face several difficult decisions. Nearly 30, the team must weigh the forward’s age and the potential impact of Guentzel’s physical style to term on any new deal. Additionally, uncertainties surround whether Guentzel would sign a new contract in Pittsburgh if left unsigned by next summer. As such, it makes sense that insiders believe a trade is a real possibility.

The looming question is the kind of return the Penguins could secure in a trade scenario. Speculations suggest the potential return could include a first-round pick and a high-quality prospect. Such a return would offering building blocks and salary cap flexibility. If the Penguins are looking at a rebuild, this kind of return is a great way to kickstart it.

But, there are potential complications. Not only to the Penguins lose a good player, but they lose the chemistry between Guentzel and Crosby. So too, it’s hard to know how a trade potentially impacts Crosby’s commitment to Pittsburgh.

