3 Teams Linked to Possible Jeremy Swayman Trade

It’s more than possible that the worst thing that’s going to happen between the Boston Bruins and goaltender Jeremy Swayman has happened. Cooler heads may prevail and a deal might get done in the coming days that will see the goalie get around $64 million over eight years. But, if that bridge has been burned a potential trade looms and there are a few teams that could make for an interesting fit.

Sportsnet’s Ryan Dixon has linked Swayman to three potential trade destinations: the Vegas Golden Knights, Utah Hockey Club, and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Vegas Golden Knights Would Need to Move Money

According to Dixon, the Bruins would likely prefer to send Swayman to a Western Conference team, reducing the risk of trading an elite goaltender within the East. This makes the Golden Knights a candidate, even if salary cap constraints make a trade tricky.

Jeremy Swayman of Boston Bruins could be traded, but what teams would be interested?

The Golden Knights have shown they can manage the salary cap effectively, and Dixon suggests they might consider offering a package that includes Adin Hill and veteran forward William Karlsson at half his current cap hit to make the deal more appealing.

Should the NHL’s Newest Team Make a Splash?

Utah Hockey Club is also a contender. Already aggressive in reshaping their roster, UHC could offer Karel Vejmelka or Connor Ingram as replacements for Swayman. Their young players and prospects could further entice Boston, adding depth and long-term value. Because they currently have $9.92 million in cap space, fitting in Swayman’s imminent contract is not a tall task for this team.

For Utah, any reason to draw more fans to the product is great.

Blackhawks Could Speed Up Their Rebuild

The Chicago Blackhawks’ interest might be driven by their desire to accelerate their rebuild and support top prospect Connor Bedard. If there is one thing that will move a team along more quickly than anything else, it’s a solid netminder and Swayman’s age and trajectory fits what Chicago is doing.

A tandem of Swayman and recent signee Laurent Brossoit would give Chicago a formidable 1-2 punch in net. The challenge would be assembling a package without parting ways with blue-chip prospects like Kevin Korchinski and Artyom Levshunov.

Dixon isn’t the only one to take a stab at trying to see where Swayman would fit if traded. Destinations like Detroit have been thrown out there with Paul Bissonnette joking the Bruins should trade him to Ottawa for Linus Ullmark.

