Preseason Is Ending: Focus Shifts to Maple Leafs Defense Pairings

As the Toronto Maple Leafs gear up for the 2024-25 NHL season, the preseason has provided an early look at the team’s blue line structure. With several key players in place, the focus has shifted to how the defense pairings are shaping up, particularly regarding Morgan Rielly, Chris Tanev, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Jake McCabe, and the potential rise of Connor Timmins.

Rielly and Tanev: Maple Leafs New Top Defense Pairing

Morgan Rielly and Chris Tanev have solidified their pairing as the Maple Leafs’ top defensive duo. Rielly, known for his offensive drive, has found a stabilizing partner in Tanev, whose defensive-first mindset complements Rielly’s style. The combination aims to provide the Maple Leafs with a reliable, two-way top pairing that can handle the rigors of high-level competition. This partnership is expected to be crucial in shutting down the opposition’s top lines while providing strong puck movement out of the defensive zone.

The early indications are positive, with Tanev’s experience adding balance to Rielly’s more offensive instincts. Their ability to work together seamlessly will be critical as the regular season approaches, especially when facing tougher, faster opponents.

Ekman-Larsson and McCabe: Gaining Chemistry

The pairing of Oliver Ekman-Larsson with Jake McCabe raised some eyebrows during the preseason, particularly after a shaky start. However, both players have shown improvement as they get more comfortable playing together. Ekman-Larsson’s transition to the Maple Leafs from Vancouver has come with some expected growing pains, but his veteran presence is beginning to gel with McCabe’s physical, defensive style.

Jake McCabe, Toronto Maple Leafs

The key for this pairing is developing consistent chemistry, which could allow them to handle second-line matchups effectively. Their growth as a pair will be a determining factor in whether the Leafs’ defense can hold up against stronger competition in the regular season.

Timmins vs. Liljegren: A Battle for Ice Time

One of the more intriguing developments in the preseason is the competition between Connor Timmins and Timothy Liljegren for a spot on the third pairing. Timmins is listed alongside Simon Benoit, while Liljegren finds himself looking in from the outside.

Timmins impressed the coaching staff with his play when he was healthy, sparking debate about whether he’s now ahead of Liljegren on the depth chart. With Liljegren’s $3 million cap hit looming, the Maple Leafs face a tough decision if he remains as the seventh defenseman. If Timmins continues his upward move up the depth charts, the team may reevaluate Liljegren’s role and contract, especially given the team’s tight salary cap situation.

The Bottom Line: Optimizing Defensive Depth

As the preseason unfolds, the Maple Leafs’ defense starts taking shape. The Rielly-Tanev pairing seems to be a lock, while Ekman-Larsson and McCabe show signs of progress. Meanwhile, the internal competition between Timmins and Liljegren adds an interesting dynamic, with Timmins’ performance potentially shaking up the defensive depth chart.

With only a couple more preseason games, the Maple Leafs will continue fine-tuning their defensive pairings, ensuring they are ready for the fast-paced, competitive regular season.

