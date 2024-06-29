Day two of the NHL Draft is always interesting as teams talk a bit more about player trades than they might on day one. One rumor is already surfacing as a report by Larry Brooks of the New York Post suggests that the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Rangers are in discussions about a trade involving Michigan native Jacob Trouba. According to that report, Rangers GM Chris Drury is actively working on a deal to send Trouba to the Red Wings, a move that Trouba, who played his freshman year at the University of Michigan, would likely accept.

Talk of Rangers trading Jacob Trouba to Detroit growing https://t.co/qGXnvlfQLz pic.twitter.com/icBeLtIXTu — New York Post (@nypost) June 29, 2024

The proposed trade would see the Rangers retain $2.5 million per year of Trouba’s $8 million annual cap hit for the remaining two seasons of his contract. This 31.25% retention would clear an additional $5.5 million in cap space for the Rangers, who are looking to re-tool their roster and invest in impact forwards. However, the Rangers would need to find a replacement for Trouba, their most physical player and a key member of their penalty-kill unit.

Details about who the Red Wings would send to New York or if additional salary would be retained have not yet been disclosed. Trouba, who has a no-trade 15-team list effective July 1.

Why Are the Red Wings Interested in Trouba?

The Red Wings recently cleared salary cap space by trading Jake Walman to the San Jose Sharks, and GM Steve Yzerman is keen on upgrading the roster this summer. Trouba could be seen as an ideal #2 right defenseman behind young star Moritz Seider, potentially providing a significant boost to the Red Wings’ defense. There is some doubt about how effective a defenseman Trouba actually is, but his propensity to lay bit hits and his leadership is well known. These could be valuable assets for the Red Wings as they aim to take a significant step forward next season.

Jacob Trouba Detroit Red Wings trade

Last season, Trouba, who turns 31 in February, posted 22 points (3 goals, 19 assists) over 69 games, averaging just over 21 minutes of ice time per game. Trouba’s statistical metrics have shown some decline, including a career-worst Relative Corsi For Percentage of -4.9 at even strength and an expected goals for percentage (xGF) of 47.9, the fifth-worst of his 11-year career.

As the draft continues, all eyes will be on whether this deal materializes and how it might impact both teams moving forward.

