Rangers Play Hardball with Trouba: Career with Team Likely Over

The New York Rangers have opted to keep defenseman Jacob Trouba off the ice today for “roster management purposes,” fueling speculation about his future with the team. According to sources, multiple trade offers are on the table for Trouba, but his partial no-trade clause complicates the situation. Trouba reportedly spent last night deliberating his options, with a decision expected today.
If no trade is finalized, the Rangers may place him on waivers by 2 p.m. ET, as per sources. One rumored trade partner is the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Regardless of the outcome, it appears Trouba’s time with the Rangers is nearing an end, with Victor Mancini potentially stepping into the lineup as his replacement.
What’s Being Said About Trouba and the Rangers
Here is what several insiders had to say:
Okay, Jacob Trouba: Hearing Rangers do have several options, but Trouba can block with his partial no-trade. Rangers have indicated they will waive him if he does not accept one. One team is believed to be Columbus. This is absolute hardball, but there is a precedent. In November 2005, Todd Marchant refused to waive his no-trade from Columbus to Anaheim as part of the Sergei Fedorov deal. So the Blue Jackets waived him, and the Ducks made the claim to “complete” the transaction. We will see what the day brings
Hearing that the Rangers have multiple deals on the table involving Trouba but they all need his consent to waive his modified no-trade. The sense is Trouba was going to sleep on it last night and perhaps decide today. As @StapeAthletic alludes to here, there’s a potential threat of waivers at play here if Trouba doesn’t waive for one of these trades. Stay tuned.
If it’s not a trade for Trouba, believe he may be on waivers later today — possibility that a team will have a claim ready to go as with Goodrow back in June. Either way, looks like Jacob Trouba’s #NYR tenure is over.
There are a lot of balls in the air regarding Jacob Trouba, per sources. He will not be on the ice for #NYR today due to roster management purposes. Possible he’s traded or even hits the waiver wire at 2 p.m. ET.
BREAKING. First shoe/skate is dropping. Post has learned that Jacob Trouba will not be on the ice today for purposes of roster management. Will not play tonight. Expect Victor Mancini to be recslled.
PuckPedia listed off all of the teams that could afford to claim Trouba off of waivers. They were: Flyers, Canadiens, Ducks, Sharks, Utah, Blues, Flames. He adds that the CBJ Blues/Flyers/Sharks would have to send down/waive a player first to fit his $8M cap hit in.
The following teams can fit Trouba’s full $8M cap hit today without any retention or players traded:https://t.co/7HK8nYkStp pic.twitter.com/LuBtFDqlbE— PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) December 6, 2024
