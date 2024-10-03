3 Positive Predictions for the Canucks’ 2024-25 Season

Last week, the hockey site The Daily Faceoff did a nice preview of the Vancouver Canucks upcoming 2024-25 season. They noted that the team would engage the season with optimism and uncertainty. After a busy offseason filled with strategic moves, several important questions remain that could define the team’s success. That said, if these questions are answered positively, the Canucks fans have plenty of room for optimism. Here are three optimistic predictions that could help define Vancouver’s success this year.

Positive Predication One: The Canucks Will Have Two Dynamic Defensive Pairings

The potential to split up Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek could strengthen the Canucks’ defense. Pairing Hronek with a steady presence like Carson Soucy allows both pairings to shine. Meanwhile, Hughes and Tyler Myers have demonstrated solid chemistry, outscoring opponents 36-21 over the past three seasons when playing together. With these combinations, the Canucks could have two dominant defensive pairings to control the game at both ends of the ice. Having two solid top-pairing units would greatly benefit Vancouver’s hopes for another Pacific title.

Positive Predication Two: Elias Pettersson Will Hit New Heights

After a turbulent 2023-24 season, Elias Pettersson still delivered an impressive 34-goal, 89-point campaign despite dealing with inconsistent linemates and contract distractions. With an $11 million contract secured and a more settled role, Pettersson is primed for his best season yet. With improved linemates like Jake DeBrusk and fewer off-ice concerns, expect Pettersson to unlock his full potential and become one of the league’s top players. He was good by himself last season. Now, with linemates who could help him, how much better might he be?

Elias Pettersson Canucks

Positive Predication Three: Arturs Silovs is Ready for a Breakout

Thatcher Demko’s injury has raised concerns, but Arturs Silovs could seize the spotlight in his absence. Silovs impressed during his auditions last season and could emerge as a reliable starter if Demko’s recovery takes longer. He was even great in the postseason when the gameplay got tougher. The opportunity for Silovs to shine if Demko does not return to full health could be the game-changer for the team. However, if the team could reveal a solid 1-2 goaltending punch, that would give Vancouver confidence between the pipes throughout the season. The goaltending could carry this team far.

Final Thoughts on the Canucks 2024-25 Season

With these positive developments, the Canucks could be poised to surprise fans and opponents alike in the 2024-25 season. That said, the truth is that while the Canucks possess significant potential, their success in the upcoming season hinges on making things happen.

A prediction is just that – a prediction. There is potential for the team’s defensive pairings to establish great chemistry and carry the play. There is also the likelihood that Pettersson’s new linemates will unlock his maximum potential. There is also the possibility that Demko will return to health and lead the team to victories or that Silovs will be the real deal.

However, each situation must work out positively. If it does, the Canucks will be successful in shaping their path forward. Vancouver fans should prepare for an intriguing season ahead. If it all works, it could work very well indeed.

