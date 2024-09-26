Canucks Quick Hits: Demko, Pettersson, Sprong & Hronek

As the 2024-25 NHL season approaches, fans are buzzing with excitement and curiosity about the Vancouver Canucks’ upcoming campaign. To dive into the team’s prospects, host Jacob Billington welcomed Vancouver Canucks writer Matthew Zator to discuss the most pressing storylines, potential breakout stars, and critical players needing bounceback seasons. With a focus on names like Thatcher Demko, Elias Pettersson, and Jake DeBrusk, here’s a look at what they had to say about the Canucks’ future.

In the video below, the Canucks upcoming season is discussed.

Quick Hit One: Demko and the Goaltending, The Biggest Storyline

One of the top questions heading into the season is who will anchor the Canucks’ goaltending. Billington and Zator agreed that the situation in the net remains the most critical issue for the team.

Zator highlights the uncertainty surrounding how long the Canucks’ primary goalie, Thatcher Demko, will be sidelined due to injury. He raises the possibility that backup goaltender Arturs Silovs might have to step into a more significant role during Demko’s absence.

The main storyline for training camp, possibly the early season, will be whether Silovs can hold the fort. Can he perform consistently as the starter? As Zator notes, how the Canucks manage their goaltending could define the first part of their season.

Quick Hit Two: Elias Pettersson: A Bounceback Year?

The discussion then shifts to one of the Canucks’ cornerstone players: Elias Pettersson. Despite posting an impressive 89 points last season, Zator points out that Pettersson’s production dipped after January. That was most likely due to a nagging injury. Now he’s fully healthy and entering the first year of his massive $11 million contract. As a result, all eyes are on whether Pettersson can return to his 100-point form.

Elias Pettersson Canucks NHL

Billington adds that Pettersson’s potential bounceback will depend on whether he can gel with his linemates, particularly after playing alongside a rotating cast last season. The expectations for Pettersson are sky-high, and Zator emphasizes that his ability to rise to the occasion will be pivotal for the team.

Quick Hit Three: Breakout Stars: Daniel Sprong and Jake DeBrusk

When asked who could be the biggest breakout star, Zator names newcomer Daniel Sprong. He predicts that if Sprong is given more ice time in the top six, he could evolve into a 25-goal scorer. Zator is curious to see how Sprong handles the increased responsibility. He also wonders if Sprong’s past success was tied to limited minutes. Regardless, he believes Sprong has the potential to exceed expectations and become a key contributor to the team’s offense.

On the other hand, Billington suggests Jake DeBrusk as his pick for a breakout player. He projects that he could hit 60 to 70 points for the first time in his career. Both hosts agree that the Canucks have several players primed for solid seasons, but these two could make the most significant impact.

Quick Hit Four: Players Needing a Bounceback: Filip Hronek

While Pettersson’s bounceback potential was touched on earlier, Zator singles out defenseman Filip Hronek as another key player who needs to rebound. Hronek had a solid first half last season but saw his production drop significantly in the second half. With a new contract, Hronek must deliver consistently throughout the year to justify his extension.

Zator stresses that the Canucks can’t afford for him to disappear again after midseason. He needs to make himself a critical factor in the team’s success.

The Bottom Line for the Canucks This Season

As the 2024-25 season looms, the Canucks face several intriguing storylines. From a potentially shaky goaltending situation to the need for key players like Pettersson and Hronek to step up, the team’s prospects are filled with promise and uncertainty. Breakout candidates like Sprong and DeBrusk could also emerge as stars.

If they do, this season will be one to watch for Canucks fans. All in all, the team’s success will hinge on how these key players and storylines unfold.

