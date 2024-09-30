Who Joins Pettersson and DeBrusk on the Canucks’ Top Line?

One of the most pressing questions for the Vancouver Canucks this season revolves around the top-line composition. With the addition of Jake DeBrusk (former Boston Bruins’ forward), who will play alongside Elias Pettersson (long-time Canuck star), there is still uncertainty regarding who will join them as the third member. In a recent discussion, two prominent Canucks analysts, Halford and Brough, weigh in on this issue.

Here’s a breakdown of the topics discussed by Halford and Brough about who will open the season on the Vancouver Canucks’ top line alongside Elias Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk:

The Canucks’ Top-Line Dilemma

Halford and Brough open the discussion by highlighting one of the Canucks’ biggest questions heading into the new season: Who will complete the top line with Elias Pettersson and newly acquired Jake DeBrusk? They note that while Pettersson and DeBrusk are set, the third spot remains in the air. That leads to an intriguing debate on possible candidates.

Pettersson DeBrusk Canucks

Jonathan Lekkerimäki’s Situation

One of the names that comes up early in the conversation is Jonathan Lekkerimäki. However, both analysts agree that he will unlikely start the season on the top line. Halford mentions that Lekkerimäki is more likely to begin the season in the AHL, citing his performance in recent games.

Although Lekkerimäki scored a goal against the Calgary Flames over the weekend, Halford shares that, according to analyst Ian MacIntyre, it was probably Lekkerimäki’s least impressive showing since the Young Stars tournament. The consensus is that Lekkerimäki needs more development time in the AHL.

Halford and Brough then focus on two top candidates for the role: Nils Höglander and Daniel Sprong. Halford suggests that he would lean towards Sprong if he had to bet. Sprong hasn’t been tried on a line with Pettersson and DeBrusk yet, but Halford speculates that we might see that combination in upcoming practices or games. Halford expressed his desire to see Sprong get a real opportunity to prove himself on the top line. He believes Sprong has the skill set and potential to complement Pettersson and DeBrusk effectively.

Daniel Sprong signs with the Vancouver Canucks

While Höglander is a strong candidate, Halford leans towards Sprong due to his offensive upside and the potential for testing this combination in preseason action. In addition, Höglander has done an excellent job replacing Dakota Joshua on a line with Conor Garland. That fact complicates the decision. Höglander has been playing effectively in that role, and it’s unclear if the coaching staff will want to move him.

The Bottom Line for the Canucks: This Is a Preseason to Watch

Another point raised during the discussion is the importance of chemistry between Pettersson, DeBrusk, and the eventual third linemate. Both analysts stress that whoever gets the spot needs to mesh well with the high-paced, dynamic playstyle of Pettersson and DeBrusk. They speculate that the coaching staff will likely test various combinations in the preseason to find the best fit.

Whoever gets the first-line job, as the Canucks approach the start of the season, Halford and Brough agree that this is one of the most intriguing roster battles to watch. Whether it’s Höglander, Sprong, or even a surprise candidate, the decision will have a significant impact on the Canucks’ top-line chemistry.

