At the start of the 2024-25 NHL season, the Edmonton Oilers face some familiar struggles—particularly in the offensive zone. Despite creating scoring opportunities, the team has had trouble converting those chances into goals. Forward Zach Hyman addressed these issues in a recent interview, comparing this season’s struggles to the team’s early-season performance from the previous year. Hyman spoke about what the team needs to do to turn things around and what areas they can focus on to improve their offensive game.

Capitalizing on Opportunities and Being Hard to Play Against

In his comments, Hyman clarified that the Oilers’ scoring woes aren’t due to a lack of opportunities. “We’re getting opportunities; you’ve gotta start finishing our chances, capitalizing,” Hyman said. For example, Hyman has three goals on the season but should have far more. He’s tied for third in high-danger scoring chances for 5-v-5 players this season. In other words, he’s doing his part and he’s not just talking a big game. He’s walking it and eventually, the floodgates will open.

Most 5v5 high-danger chances this season:



23 — Matthew Knies

21 — Zach Hyman

20 — Nino Niederreiter

20 — Drew O'Connor

20 — Barrett Hayton



If Knies can become 2019 Tavares, the Leafs are in good hands. pic.twitter.com/ZjW3GAfFOq — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) November 8, 2024

This speaks to the heart of the issue. While the team is generating enough offensive chances to be successful, they are simply not capitalizing on them. Last season, the Oilers were able to lean on the elite talent of players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to break through these slumps eventually. Still, Hyman’s comments suggest that finishing those chances will require more collective effort and focus this season.

Hyman noted that one way to break the slump is by focusing on scoring in “the dirty areas” of the ice—near the crease and in tight spaces where goals are often made. “I think we gotta score in those dirty areas,” Hyman emphasized. It’s a mindset that suggests the team may need to be more physical around the net, digging for rebounds and creating second-chance opportunities. Hyman’s focus on these gritty aspects of scoring reflects the team’s need to become more aggressive in their approach and to make it more difficult for goalies and defensemen to defend against them.

He further explained how, when the team plays a more physically demanding game, it makes itself more challenging to defend against, opening up more chances. He implied that, once the team finds its rhythm in these “dirty areas,” the offense tends to flow more naturally.

The Oilers Need to Improve Their Offensive Zone Play

Hyman also emphasized the importance of being “hard to play against” in all facets of the game. He mentioned that the Oilers must hold the puck better in the offensive zone to wear down opposing defenses. “We can do a much better job of holding on to the puck,” Hyman said. By maintaining possession and keeping the puck in the offensive zone longer, the Oilers can tire out opposing teams and create more scoring chances.

The Edmonton Oilers are struggling, but no two players need to get going more than Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman.

He also pointed out that when a team has to defend longer shifts, their defensemen are likelier to make mistakes or take penalties. “If you’re tired and in your D-zone, you’re more likely to take a penalty,” Hyman explained. The Oilers’ ability to keep teams on their heels and force them into defensive mistakes is an area of improvement that could pay big dividends moving forward.

Improved Special Teams and Drawing Penalties

Moving forward, an essential part of the Oilers’ strategy is capitalizing on power-play opportunities. Hyman noted that one way to turn games in their favor is by forcing penalties through relentless pressure in the offensive zone. “We’ve done that enough with other teams, holding onto it and wearing them down and forcing them to draw a penalty,” he said. The Oilers’ top-tier power play can be significant if they force opposing teams into penalty trouble.

Hyman’s comments offer a clear roadmap for how the Oilers can address their scoring struggles. It’s not that they aren’t getting opportunities; it’s about finishing those chances and finding ways to be more challenging to defend against. Hyman’s focus on playing in the dirty areas and maintaining puck possession in the offensive zone is critical.

If the Oilers can execute more effectively, they could see a boost in their scoring and, ultimately, their overall success this season. If they can draw on their previous strengths while improving in these crucial areas, there’s little doubt that the team has the tools to break free from these early struggles and get their offense firing on all cylinders.

