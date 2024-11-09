Is Dante Fabbro Worth the Waivers Risk for the Oilers?

The Edmonton Oilers’ ongoing search for defensive depth has been presented with an intriguing option this weekend: Nashville Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro. When news broke that Fabbro had been placed on waivers, Oilers Nation host Tyler Yaremchuk posed a question: Is claiming Fabbro worth going into long-term injured reserve (LTIR) to make it happen?
Related: Nashville Predators Place D-Man Dante Fabbro on Waivers
Is claiming Fabbro worth going into LTIR for?— Tyler Yaremchuk (@tyleryaremchuk) November 9, 2024
Wouldn’t be able to accrue cap space and once Kane is back, you wouldn’t be cap compliant.
I think yes.
Yaremchuk made the case, despite the potential cap issues, noting, “I think yes.” His question centered on whether Edmonton should risk losing the ability to accrue cap space and face compliance challenges once Evander Kane returns from injury.
Oilers Have to Make the Playoffs First
Fans weighed in, and a strong majority seemed to agree with Yaremchuk. The main argument was that accumulating cap space wouldn’t mean anything if the Oilers weren’t headed for the postseason. As one fan put it, “Accruing cap space doesn’t matter if we miss the playoffs. The Oilers have yet to touch a playoff spot this season.”
For those looking at the Oilers’ current defensive structure, the appeal of adding Fabbro is obvious. With bottom-pair options like Travis Dermott, Ty Emberson, and Troy Stecher not providing the needed stability, Fabbro could be a key upgrade. While Fabbro seems to be on the outs in Nashville, one fan went so far as to argue, “Ryan, Stecher, and Dermott make your team worse, while adding Fabbro vastly improves it.”
The Cap Challenges for the Oilers Make Adding Fabbro a Tough Decision
Statistically, Fabbro is a good fit for Edmonton despite his struggles for playing time in Nashville. The 26-year-old right-handed defenseman, who carries a $2.5 million cap hit and will become a UFA at the end of the season, has excelled in tough deployments. Even with limited ice time, he’s managed to stay effective at five-on-five play, making his placement on waivers surprising to many analysts. It’s unclear why the Predators have given up on Fabbro as he’s been one of their better defensemen, even when playing the hardest assignments.
Golden Era Hockey added more praise, noting, “Fabbro would be an unbelievable waiver add for the Oilers. Retrievals, exits, and entry defense are his biggest strengths. It’s like he was made in a lab to play with [Darnell] Nurse.” Imagining a revamped blue line, they suggested pairing Nurse with Fabbro, while keeping Mattias Ekholm alongside Evan Bouchard. Brett Kulak could play with Ty Emberson or Troy Stecher.
His $2.5 million contract is hard to manage without sending players down. “If my math is correct, we could send Travis Dermott and Derek Ryan down to be cap-compliant when Evander Kane returns,” one fan argued. “I’d say it’s worth it.”
Still, Fabbro’s cap hit could become an issue if the Oilers fail to make moves to work out salaries and not accruing cap space could come back to haunt the team at the trade deadline. Putting in a claim is a low-risk, potentially high-reward scenario for a team that needs defensive support now. “Make the move and figure it out later,” one supporter urged. But, if the Oilers land the player, are they prepared to take a risk on someone who the Predators don’t think is better than some of their aging veterans?
Next: NHL Quick Hits from Hockey Central: Nylander, Lundell, & Sherwood
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Is Dante Fabbro Worth the Waivers Risk for the Oilers?
Fans urge the Oilers to claim Dante Fabbro off waivers, even if it means...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 5 hours ago
Canadiens at Maple Leafs: Three Things Fans Should Watch For
Tonight the Originals 6 Montréal Canadiens meet the Toronto Maple Leafs. What should the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Oilers Could Bring Back a Former Defenseman at Half Price… Should They?
If the Edmonton Oilers could bring back former defenseman Cody Ceci at half his...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 6 hours ago
Good, Bad, & Ugly in Maple Leafs’ 3-1 Victory vs. Red Wings
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 3–1. What were...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
What It Means: NCAA’s New Eligibility Rules for CHL Players
Over the past decade, more young players have chosen the NCAA hockey route, with...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 18 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Canucks, Sabres, Maple Leafs, Oilers & Red Wings
NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 8: The Canucks make a trade, the Sabres won't...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Reportedly Shift Priorities in Trade Talks for a Defenseman
The Edmonton Oilers were looking for a certain type of defenseman but an insider...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Team Canada’s Best Starting 4 Nations Face-Off Goalie Options
As Team Canada prepares for the Four Nations tournament in February, who should be...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 1 day ago
Red Wings Recall Ville Husso from AHL on Emergency Basis
The Detroit Red Wings have recalled goaltender Ville Husso from the AHL's Grand Rapids...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Trading “Compelling” Forward Best Bet for Maple Leafs [Report]
The Maple Leafs could look at moving David Kampf. in an attempt to get...