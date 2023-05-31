Yamamoto Tops List of Potential NHL Buyout Candidates

Granted, it’s only one list, but Kailer Yamamoto sits atop of it. This list is Frank Seravalli’s Daily Faceoff potential NHL buyout candidates list and the Edmonton Oiler’s forward is deemed the most likely of five different players who could see their run end with their respective teams. The Oilers were Mike Reilly of the Boston Bruins, Mikael Granlund of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Anthony Mantha of the Washington Capitals, and Ryan Suter of the Dallas Stars.

When it comes to Yamamoto, Seravalli writes that it would only cost the Oilers $433,334 for next season and $533,334 the season after that. It’s not ideal, but it certainly doesn’t represent a figurative noose hanging around the Oilers’ neck as they try to manage a very tight salary cap situation and have a player like Evan Bouchard that needs a new deal, or GM Ken Holland looks for upgrades. Yamamoto is just a one-third buyout because he is under the age of 26.

Seravalli explains:

Yamamoto struggled through this season with a lingering neck issue that impacted his production and consistency, suffering from a whiplash-type of hit. At just 10 goals and 25 points, the Oilers can ill afford that little impact next year – particularly on the right side – at a $3.1 million cap hit. They can use the space better this summer.

The NHL insider also adds that the team’s obvious preference would be to get a team to take a flier on the winger and watch him both rehab and be an effective player somewhere else. As Holland was able to do when he dumped Jesse Puljujarvi at the trade deadline to the Carolina Hurricanes, that kind of trade where the Oilers get nothing in return, but also don’t have to give up a sweetener is the ideal scenario.

There’s Not Much of a Future For Yamamato In Edmonton

While well-liked and a respected part of the locker room because of his fearlessness and work effort, that’s just not enough during this current window to win in Edmonton. He needs to be producing, outside of one 20-goal season, he just isn’t.

Mark Spector notes in a recent article discussing the Oilers’ to-do list: “An RFA after this season, he [Yamamoto] is a de facto pending UFA because Yamamoto will not be qualified at $3.2 million by any NHL team — barring a miracle season. You can find size that can defend much better and harder while producing what Yamamoto produces — for less than half the price.” So, if he’s not part of the team’s future and conversations don’t lead to a scenario where Yamamoto agrees to stick around at a fraction of the cost he requires today, why keep him?

Take the over $2.5 million in savings this season and use it to your advantage.

