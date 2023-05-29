Oilers Could Revisit Jonathan Toews Acquisition Conversations

There’s no guarantee that Jonathan Toews will be healthy enough to return next season and play in the NHL. Should he be, expect the Edmonton Oilers to talk internally about him as a third-line center option, then proceed on to the next phase of conversations with the forward if they feel he’s well enough to contribute and wants a chance to play for a contender. A run with Edmonton could be his last run toward a Stanley Cup and a healthy Toews offers an upgrade for GM Ken Holland, something he hinted was a mandate to his off-season plans.

Related: Can Oilers Find Another Mattias Ekholm On Trade or UFA Market?

There was a time last season when Toews was among the players insiders were most actively watching. Many wondered (like they did with Patrick Kane) if Toews would ultimately agree to be moved by the Chicago Blackhawks as they sent out multiple veterans during the starting phase of their rebuild. Toews was never forced to make the decision as Chronic Immune Response Syndrome and long COVID shut his season down on January 28. In an emotional goodbye to the city, he played a couple of games at the end of the year when he was feeling better. That’s not exactly the same thing as him being prepared and capable of another full season.

Jonathan Toews Chicgao Blackhawks Upper Deck

If he is, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic believes the Oilers would be interested in talking to the veteran center. As the team tries to navigate a tight salary cap situation and understands they could lose Nick Bjugstad to free agency, Toews might be an interesting replacement if he’s up for considering the Oilers as an option. Nugent-Bowman writes, “As with [Erik] Karlsson, the Oilers had discussions — at least internally — about acquiring Jonathan Toews early in the year.” Why not have them again?

Next: Briere Says Flyers “Have to Listen” to Trade Offers for Carter Hart