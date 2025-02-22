Bouchard’s Dud vs Flyers Raises Concerns Over Contract with Oilers

Saturday afternoon, the Edmonton Oilers returned to regular season action and they were terrible. Losing 6-3 to the Philadelphia Flyers, it was one of the club’s worst defensive efforts of the season and perhaps the worst player on the ice for much of the game was Evan Bouchard. The Oilers have a significant decision looming regarding Bouchard’s next contract, but his recent performances have cast doubt on whether he deserves a long-term extension.

Bouchard’s struggles, particularly in Saturday’s game, show there are serious red flags in his game. He’s proven the ability to be elite, but the more his game turns south, the more concerns exist the Oilers can’t rely on his ability to be a high-end defenseman.

Bouchard had a rough outing, making costly turnovers and defensive lapses that directly led to a brutal result for the Oilers. He wasn’t the only bad player in this game, but after a break for the 4 Nations tournament and a chance to get out of his own head, he appeared indecisive and overthought his positioning.

Bouchard consistently failed to make the necessary reads in critical moments. When he makes mistakes, he doesn’t seem to recover quickly, which has been a growing concern throughout the season.

Bouchard on a Long-Term Contract Is No Longer a Given

While Bouchard’s offensive ability has been a saving grace in the past, even that aspect of his game has dipped this season. With zero power-play goals in 2024-25, he’s not outplaying his defensive issues. The season is now too deep and the production isn’t there to overlook his issues. When he’s not scoring, his value diminishes significantly.

Bouchard is struggling for the Oilers, and it could affect his next contract

The pressure of a looming contract extension appears to be weighing on him. He has about 20 regular-season games and the playoffs to prove he’s worthy of a long-term commitment. However, if his inconsistent play continues, the Oilers may need to rethink offering him a massive deal. Rob Brown of the Got Yer’ Back podcast says there’s no way the Oilers should give him anything more than a bridge deal the way he’s playing.

Bouchard has undeniable talent and the potential to be an elite defenseman, but the Oilers need to see more consistency, reliability, and mental toughness. The next stretch of games will be crucial in determining whether he’s a player Edmonton can count on for years to come or if they need to take a more cautious approach with his contract negotiations.

