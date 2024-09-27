William Nylander’s Injury Update is Positive News for Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander appears to have avoided a serious injury after leaving Thursday night’s game against the Montreal Canadiens. Nylander exited midway through the first period following a collision with a Canadiens defenseman and did not return, but the team and head coach Craig Berube have indicated there’s no long-term concern.
“He’ll be OK. He’s fine. Nothing to worry about,” Berube said when asked about Nylander’s condition after the game.
Some call what Robertson did “bush league” and unwise, but others, including Robertson, said it was just a fluke thing gone wrong. The injury occurred just before the eight-minute mark of the first period. As the Maple Leafs transitioned into the offensive zone, Nylander fell after being knocked off balance by teammate Nicholas Robertson and collided head-first into a Montreal player’s leg.
The Maple Leafs (or Nylander himself) decided it was best he not return for the remainder of the game as a precautionary measure. Some believe Berube didn’t understand that decision, but that’s speculation. Either way, it led to initial worries from fans about Nylander’s status.
With the regular season approaching, the fact that Nylander’s injury is not expected to linger is a huge relief for Toronto. Toronto is going to need him if they hope to have any success this season and he’ll play a crucial role in the team’s offense. He scored 40 goals and 98 points in 80 games last season.
This might not even be a situation where the team feels they need to monitor Nylander closely. While the player has a headache and concussion history, early indications suggest he’ll be ready for the remainder of the preseason and the start of the regular season.
Next: Insider Floats Idea Maple Leafs Move Marner, Get Shesterkin
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
The Good, Bad & Ugly: Maple Leafs Pre-Season Win Over Canadiens
In their third preseason game, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montréal Canadiens 2–1....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Predicting Jeff Skinner’s 2024-25 Production for Edmonton Oilers
How will Jeff Skinner impact the Edmonton Oilers this season? He seems like the...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
William Nylander’s Injury Update is Positive News for Maple Leafs
There is good news after an injury scare on Thursday night involving William Nylander...
-
New York Rangers/ 3 hours ago
Insider Floats Idea Maple Leafs Move Marner, Get Shesterkin
Is there a scenario where the Toronto Maple Leafs might move on from Mitch...
-
NHL News/ 16 hours ago
Amid Extension Talks, Linus Ullmark Shines in Senators Debut
Linus Ullmark played well in his Ottawa Senators pre-season debut, which is great for...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Oilers Only Need One Thing from Ty Emberson During the 2024-25 Season
The Edmonton Oilers will be asking a lot of defenseman Ty Emberson during the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Edmonton Oilers Continue to Trim Roster With 12 More Cuts
The Edmonton Oilers continue to cut their rosters, dialing in the line combinations. Who...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Good News for Maple Leafs Despite Auston Matthews Injury Scare
Auston Matthews will sit Thursday's preseason game for the Maple Leafs, but the team...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Goalie Alexei Kolosov Resolves Issues with Flyers, Gets “Legit Shot” at NHL
Despite past issues, it appears things have been ironed out and goaltending prospect Alexei...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Math Shows Best Way for Oilers to Manage Kane’s Injury and Salary Cap
The Edmonton Oilers might have a couple of options to deal with Evander Kane's...