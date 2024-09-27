Predicting Jeff Skinner’s 2024-25 Production for Edmonton Oilers

Jeff Skinner might just be the missing piece the Edmonton Oilers need to make another deep playoff run. The veteran winger, who joined the team on a one-year, $3 million deal this offseason, is looking forward to complementing the Oilers’ star-studded lineup and filling a crucial role as a top-six forward.

“I’m excited to get going and be a piece of the puzzle,” Skinner said, knowing that his odds of playing with one of the two best centers in the world all season are high. The latest in a new line that is forming of skilled veterans who see the Oilers as a prime destination to produce has all the tools required to blow some of his previous highs out of the water.

After being bought out by the Buffalo Sabres, Skinner wasted no time embracing his new opportunity with Edmonton. “I think every player wants to play on a competitive team, and for me, I’m no different,” Skinner said. With 357 goals and 670 points in 1,006 NHL games, he brings experience and a knack for scoring goals to a team already loaded in elite offensive talent.

Pegged to be on the Oilers’ second line with Leon Draisaitl and Viktor Arvidsson, these three will get several looks as the pre-season winds down. The hope is that they build immediate chemistry.

Oilers Need Skinner to Score 25-30 Goals This Season

The Oilers, who reached Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last season, believe Skinner’s addition will bolster an offense led by Connor McDavid and Draisaitl. Skinner’s ability to score consistently—he’s hit the 20-goal mark six times and had a 40-goal season—makes him an ideal fit alongside Draisaitl, one of the NHL’s best passers.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch sees Skinner’s skill set as a perfect match. “You look at his career, and you’re looking at 25 to 40 goals per season. Not too many guys can say they’ve scored 25, and he’s done it continuously,” Knoblauch said.

Jeff Skinner Oilers forward

In a recent episode of Oilers+, there is a scene in the Oilers war room as they are signing players in free agency. In it, they talk about Skinner’s numbers in Buffalo and how they believe his underlying stats were affected by the fact he played on a Sabres team that was often caved in defensively. “He’s a team that’s getting hemorrhaged,” said former Assistant GM Brad Holland. Michael Parkatti, who looks after analytics for the Oilers said those numbers were inflated by Skinner’s playing time. Parkatti theorized that Skinner’s confidence might have been affected by knowing his numbers were low.

With that said, it will be important Skinner gets off to a strong start.

With Edmonton in its championship window, the pressure is on to go all the way this year. Skinner’s experience and hunger for his first playoff appearance could be exactly what this team needs. If he can deliver, the Oilers might just find themselves lifting the Cup at season’s end.

