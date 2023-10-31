Will Maple Leafs Have Homecoming Game Syndrome vs. Kings?

Tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Los Angeles Kings on home ice. The Maple Leafs have just completed their longest road trip of the season — five games. It was about as successful as long road trips get. Over those five games, the team ended up with a 3-1-1 record.

The question is whether the team can keep up their good play; or, will they start slowly in their first game on home ice after a long road trip.

Do Teams Suffer a Let Down at Home After a Long Road Trip?

There’s a narrative that NHL teams tend to come out flat in their first home game after a long road trip. Whether that’s true or not is difficult to say.

However, it seems to be, as David Letterman would say “a Thing.” [The Late Night TV host Letterman used to do a comedy routine where they brought on an act and would ask “Is this Anything?”] Hockey people also seem to think the letdown is legitimate. While there might not be a lot of statistical evidence to support it, the phenomenon has a name – it’s often referred to as the “homecoming game syndrome.”

Why Would Homecoming Game Syndrom Be “A Thing?”

If it is, indeed, a thing, there are several factors that would contribute to this trend.

Factor One: Fatigue

Players are usually tired after a lengthy road trip, especially when they’ve been traveling across different time zones. This fatigue can affect their performance. They might not be as rested and mentally sharp. The Maple Leafs had two days off between games, so this hopefully isn’t one of the factors that might contribute to a poor performance.

Will Joseph Woll of the Maple Leafs put up another solid game?

Factor Two: Adjusting to Home Routines

During a road trip, players get used to a routine that includes travel, hotel stays, and team activities. Returning home means readjusting to their usual “home” routines, including time with family. That would have a natural – and important – disruption to their focus and team-centered preparation.

Some players actually prefer being on the road. It’s a time for real team bonding and distractions (while positive) aren’t as prevalent.

Factor Three: Complacency

There might be a psychological aspect to the homecoming game syndrome. After a successful road trip, players may become overconfident and less motivated in their first home game on home ice. It might be that they’re relying on past successes.

If there’s a tendency to relax and underestimate the road team you’re playing against, it’s probably going to happen in that first game back.

Factor Four: Pressure

Playing in front of the home crowd can sometimes add extra pressure to perform. That might be especially true if the team is coming off a successful road trip. The pressure to continue winning in front of the home fans can affect players’ performances. It can add stress.

The Bottom Line

Not all teams experience the same level of “homecoming game syndrome.” Some teams and players handle these situations better than others. A lot can depend on the team’s leadership, coaching, and overall mindset.

And, if that leadership group has their own home-life obligations that make it more challenging to look after 17 or 18 teammates, who would be shocked. For example, it might make a difference if a player like John Tavares had a family (with young children). These things can rightly demand time after “daddy has been away.”

While there might be some validity to the idea that teams struggle in their first home game back from a road trip, it does not by any means always occur. Many factors can influence the outcome of the game. Some teams manage to use the energy of the home crowd to their advantage and continue their success after returning from a road trip.

Will the Maple Leafs Win Tonight?

Now, to make it more specific, how will the Maple Leafs play tonight? Will they have a let down or will they push through for a win?

There are two players to watch out for who might not allow complacency to slip in. Those players are Joseph Woll – who is on a goalie streak of sorts and has been playing out of this world good. The second is William Nylander who could set a franchise record of putting up a point in his first nine games to start a season. No other player in team history has done it.

Let’s bet that the team comes out hard. That would be a “thing” worth doing.

