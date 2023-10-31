Will Maple Leafs Have Homecoming Game Syndrome vs. Kings?

Tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Los Angeles Kings on home ice. The Maple Leafs have just completed their longest road trip of the season — five games. It was about as successful as long road trips get. Over those five games, the team ended up with a 3-1-1 record.
The question is whether the team can keep up their good play; or, will they start slowly in their first game on home ice after a long road trip.
Do Teams Suffer a Let Down at Home After a Long Road Trip?
There’s a narrative that NHL teams tend to come out flat in their first home game after a long road trip. Whether that’s true or not is difficult to say.
However, it seems to be, as David Letterman would say “a Thing.” [The Late Night TV host Letterman used to do a comedy routine where they brought on an act and would ask “Is this Anything?”] Hockey people also seem to think the letdown is legitimate. While there might not be a lot of statistical evidence to support it, the phenomenon has a name – it’s often referred to as the “homecoming game syndrome.”
Related: Matthew Knies: Left-Wing – Toronto Maple Leafs
Why Would Homecoming Game Syndrom Be “A Thing?”
If it is, indeed, a thing, there are several factors that would contribute to this trend.
Factor One: Fatigue
Players are usually tired after a lengthy road trip, especially when they’ve been traveling across different time zones. This fatigue can affect their performance. They might not be as rested and mentally sharp. The Maple Leafs had two days off between games, so this hopefully isn’t one of the factors that might contribute to a poor performance.
Factor Two: Adjusting to Home Routines
During a road trip, players get used to a routine that includes travel, hotel stays, and team activities. Returning home means readjusting to their usual “home” routines, including time with family. That would have a natural – and important – disruption to their focus and team-centered preparation.
Some players actually prefer being on the road. It’s a time for real team bonding and distractions (while positive) aren’t as prevalent.
Factor Three: Complacency
There might be a psychological aspect to the homecoming game syndrome. After a successful road trip, players may become overconfident and less motivated in their first home game on home ice. It might be that they’re relying on past successes.
If there’s a tendency to relax and underestimate the road team you’re playing against, it’s probably going to happen in that first game back.
Factor Four: Pressure
Playing in front of the home crowd can sometimes add extra pressure to perform. That might be especially true if the team is coming off a successful road trip. The pressure to continue winning in front of the home fans can affect players’ performances. It can add stress.
The Bottom Line
Not all teams experience the same level of “homecoming game syndrome.” Some teams and players handle these situations better than others. A lot can depend on the team’s leadership, coaching, and overall mindset.
And, if that leadership group has their own home-life obligations that make it more challenging to look after 17 or 18 teammates, who would be shocked. For example, it might make a difference if a player like John Tavares had a family (with young children). These things can rightly demand time after “daddy has been away.”
While there might be some validity to the idea that teams struggle in their first home game back from a road trip, it does not by any means always occur. Many factors can influence the outcome of the game. Some teams manage to use the energy of the home crowd to their advantage and continue their success after returning from a road trip.
Will the Maple Leafs Win Tonight?
Now, to make it more specific, how will the Maple Leafs play tonight? Will they have a let down or will they push through for a win?
There are two players to watch out for who might not allow complacency to slip in. Those players are Joseph Woll – who is on a goalie streak of sorts and has been playing out of this world good. The second is William Nylander who could set a franchise record of putting up a point in his first nine games to start a season. No other player in team history has done it.
Let’s bet that the team comes out hard. That would be a “thing” worth doing.
Related: Fraser Minten: The Maple Leafs Feel-Good Story
More News
-
NHL News/ 19 hours ago
Matthew Knies: Left-Wing – Toronto Maple Leafs
Matthew Knies player profile: bio, statistics and facts about the Toronto Maple Leafs NHL...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 hours ago
Oilers Get Season’s 2nd Win: Does This Make Things Okay?
The Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames last night 5-2. Is this a sign...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
“Jumbo” Joe Thornton Retires After 1,700+ NHL Games
Jumbo Joe Thornton, hockey icon, retires after 1,700+ games, leaving an indelible mark on...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Sadly, Fake Post About McDavid’s “End of Days” With Oilers Goes Viral
Sometimes, fake reports slip through the cracks and fans buy in. One about Connor...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Three Key Canucks Improvements for 2023-24
Last season the Vancouver Canucks did not have a good team. This season, they've...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Maple Leafs Goaltender Gets Candid About His Mental Struggles
Maple Leafs' Samsonov battles mental struggles, seeks support, and vows to reclaim confidence on...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Senators Get Brutal News Regarding Thomas Chabot Injury
Ottawa Senators face challenges as Thomas Chabot is now out 4-6 weeks and Artem...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Big Update on Connor McDavid as Oilers Prep for Heritage Classic
The Oilers offered an update on the injury status of Connor McDavid, saying there...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Maple Leafs Gauging Market On Cost-Effective Top-6 Winger
There is speculation that the Toronto Maple Leafs might be looking at a top-six...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 6 days ago
Canadiens Giving Young D-Man Golden Chance Post Savard’s Injury
Canadiens elevate young defenseman post-Savard injury, providing a golden opportunity for emerging talent to...