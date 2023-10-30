Matthew Knies: Left-Wing – Toronto Maple Leafs

Matthew Knies is currently a rookie prospect in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ organization. He was selected by the Maple Leafs in the second round (57th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. At that time, Knies was a young and talented forward known for his scoring ability and playmaking skills.

Knies had an impressive collegiate career at the University of Minnesota. During his freshman season, he was also named a finalist for the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. In the 2022-23 season, Knies formed a great top line with fellow NHL prospects Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud. He accumulated 21 goals and 21 assists in 40 games and was awarded the Big Ten Player of the Year. Knies was also named a finalist for the prestigious Hobey Baker Award, which recognizes the top player in American college ice hockey. His collegiate career culminated with 36 goals and 39 assists in 73 games.

Knies signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs on April 9, 2023. He made his NHL debut on April 10 jumping right into the Maple Leafs’ playoff run. There, he registered the primary assist on John Tavares’ series-clinching goal in Game 6, leading the Maple Leafs to their first playoff series win since 2004. Despite an early exit due to a concussion in Game 2 of the playoffs, Knies showed promise on the professional stage.

Knies has had the honor of representing the United States at the 2022 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships and was selected to join the United States national team at the 2022 Winter Olympics. His journey from college to the NHL shows his talent and potential as a hockey player on the rise.

Matthew Knies Bio:

Born: October 17, 2002 Drafted: Toronto Maple Leafs Round Two (#57 overall) in 2021 NHL Entry Draft Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona Position: Left-Wing Height & Weight: 6-foot-3 & 217 pounds [191 cm/98 kg] Shoots: Left Current Team: Toronto Maple Leafs Current Salary-Cap Hit: $925,000 to 2024-25 (RFA)

Knies Style of Play

Knies is a prototypical power forward, except that he’s more of a skilled and tenacious player than a banger. He has the ability to move without the puck and has a high Hockey IQ. In addition, he’s a worker. He digs pucks like crazy and is skilled enough to do something with the puck once he gets it. He’s a solid 200-foot player.

Knies came to the Maple Leafs last season right out of NCAA collegiate hockey, and he never missed a beat. He looks natural and seems to have enough ability and smarts to fit into any line that he is on. He should be able – one day – to play full-time in the team’s top-six units. Right now, he’s on the third line and gets time on both special teams. He’s part of the Maple Leafs second-unit power play and has good penalty-kill instincts.

Matthew Knies Career Statistics

Matthew Knies Awards and Achievements

Award Year College All-Big Ten Freshman Team 2022 All-Big Ten Second Team 2022 Big Ten Player of the Year 2023 All-Big Ten First Team 2023 AHCA West First Team All-American 2023

