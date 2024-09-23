As per a release by the Minnesota Wild: “INJURY UPDATE: Matt Boldy did not practice today and is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.” This is obviously not good news for the Wild who will be relying on Boldy as a main point producer for the team.

Boldy, who had been having an impressive camp, is now uncertain for the team’s season opener against the Winnipeg Jets on October 10. Head coach John Hynes remains optimistic, stating, “Matt was obviously having a very good training camp and had a really good summer. We’re anticipating him near the end of camp and ready for the start of the season.”

Boldy, 23, is coming off a career-best season where he posted 29 goals, 40 assists, and 69 points, making him one of the Wild’s top offensive threats. Only Kirill Kaprizov outscored him last year, and Boldy ranked third on the team in goals, behind Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek. His absence at the start of the season would be a significant blow to the Wild.

Matt Boldy Wild injured

Boldy has been a core player for the Wild since being drafted 12th overall in 2019. Without him, their aim to return to the playoffs in 2024-25 after missing the postseason last year is severely weakened. Injuries played a major role in the team’s struggles last year, with captain Jared Spurgeon and key players Jonas Brodin and Mats Zuccarello missing substantial time. The last thing the Wild want is a repeat of man-games missed.

Boldy Might Not Miss Regular Season Games for the Wild

The Wild are hopeful that Boldy’s injury will not cause him to miss any regular-season games, even though that is a possibility. We’ll have more news and updates and details about his injury situation are revealed.

