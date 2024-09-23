The New York Rangers face a potentially significant problem as All-Star goaltender Igor Shesterkin has confirmed he will not negotiate an extension during the regular season. This news comes just over two weeks before the season opener and after Shesterkin left some doubt about his future with a recent comment to the media last week.
According to Mollie Walker of the New York Post, Shesterkin is seeking a whopping $12 million average annual value (AAV) on his next contract, indicating that the Rangers won’t be getting a hometown discount. He recently noted, “I love the organization, I love the team, I love the fans. So, of course, it would be great to stay here, but you never know what can happen.”
His remarks were flattering of the city and the team, but also a bit open-ended.
While the Rangers are reportedly willing to make Shesterkin the highest-paid goaltender in NHL history, they must also address other contract negotiations next summer. With approximately $33.8 million in cap space projected if the salary cap reaches $92 million, the Rangers will also need to re-sign key players, including Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafreniere, and Ryan Lindgren.
As much as they’d like to just give Shesterkin what he wants, there are serious consequences in doing so. And, now that he’s seemingly placed a deadline on contract talks, the Rangers might be in an awkward position.
Shesterkin Contract Extension Deadline Creates Problems for the Rangers
The uncertainty around his recent comments and the full-court press he seems to be putting on the team means potentially walking him to unrestricted free agency at the end of the season. This is not necessarily something the team wants hanging over the season.
If they cannot finalize terms before October 9th, Shesterkin could enter free agency, where there will likely be fierce competition for his services. Even if the Rangers are hesitant about $12 million, at least one team will pay that price.
The next 16 days will be crucial for the Rangers as they navigate this complex situation. Can the franchise free up an additional $8 million in salary cap space? How will they do so? It’s not a pressing need to make room for this season, but any commitment to Shesterkin at his ask means the rest of the roster knows another shoe is likely to drop during the year.
Next: Amazon Prime’s “FACEOFF: Inside the NHL” Trailer Shows Fired-Up McDavid Clip
More News
-
New York Rangers/ 6 hours ago
Shesterkin Contract Negotiations With Rangers Hit Major Snag
Goaltender Igor Shesterkin just put serious pressure on the New York Rangers regarding his...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 6 hours ago
Wild’s Matt Boldy Uncertain for Season Opener After Training Camp Injury
The Minnesota Wild's Matt Boldy is uncertain for the regular season opener after a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 hours ago
Amazon Prime’s “FACEOFF: Inside the NHL” Trailer Shows Fired-Up McDavid Clip
Amazon Prime's "FACEOFF: Inside the NHL" Trailer includes a clip of a fired-up Connor...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs Give Matthew Knies Big Opportunity in Contract Year
The Toronto Maple Leafs will give Matthew Knies a big opportunity playing in a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers New Hires Show Analytics and Salary Cap Moves a Priority
The Edmonton Oilers have made notable hires, reflecting their commitment to prioritizing analytics and...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Lane Hutson Training Camp Saucer Pass: Real Deal or Just Hype?
Lane Hutson is catching attention with a wild saucer pass at Montreal Canadiens training...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Canucks Give “Blunt” Challenge To Brock Boeser Ahead of Season
GM Patrik Allvin has sent a "blunt message" to Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 days ago
Canadiens Think They’ve Have a Winning Trio for 2024-25 Season
The Montreal Canadiens have a deadly top line, but can their new second line...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Utah Hockey Club Signing Dylan Guenther to 8-Year Extension
The Utah Hockey Club is nearing a long-term deal with 21-year-old forward Dylan Guenther,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Face Timing Dilemma Over Top-4 Defenseman Trade
With a potential hole on the right side of the Oilers blue line, how...