The New York Rangers face a potentially significant problem as All-Star goaltender Igor Shesterkin has confirmed he will not negotiate an extension during the regular season. This news comes just over two weeks before the season opener and after Shesterkin left some doubt about his future with a recent comment to the media last week.

According to Mollie Walker of the New York Post, Shesterkin is seeking a whopping $12 million average annual value (AAV) on his next contract, indicating that the Rangers won’t be getting a hometown discount. He recently noted, “I love the organization, I love the team, I love the fans. So, of course, it would be great to stay here, but you never know what can happen.”

His remarks were flattering of the city and the team, but also a bit open-ended.

If a deal is not reached between Igor Shesterkin’s camp and #NYR before Opening Night, as The Athletic first reported, there likely won’t be negotiations during the season, The Post can confirm.



More on the state of this⬇️https://t.co/maYxppxa6b via @nypostsports — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) September 23, 2024

While the Rangers are reportedly willing to make Shesterkin the highest-paid goaltender in NHL history, they must also address other contract negotiations next summer. With approximately $33.8 million in cap space projected if the salary cap reaches $92 million, the Rangers will also need to re-sign key players, including Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafreniere, and Ryan Lindgren.

As much as they’d like to just give Shesterkin what he wants, there are serious consequences in doing so. And, now that he’s seemingly placed a deadline on contract talks, the Rangers might be in an awkward position.

Shesterkin Contract Extension Deadline Creates Problems for the Rangers

The uncertainty around his recent comments and the full-court press he seems to be putting on the team means potentially walking him to unrestricted free agency at the end of the season. This is not necessarily something the team wants hanging over the season.

Igor Shesterkin just put a serious deadline on contract talks with the New York Rangers

If they cannot finalize terms before October 9th, Shesterkin could enter free agency, where there will likely be fierce competition for his services. Even if the Rangers are hesitant about $12 million, at least one team will pay that price.

The next 16 days will be crucial for the Rangers as they navigate this complex situation. Can the franchise free up an additional $8 million in salary cap space? How will they do so? It’s not a pressing need to make room for this season, but any commitment to Shesterkin at his ask means the rest of the roster knows another shoe is likely to drop during the year.

Next: Amazon Prime’s “FACEOFF: Inside the NHL” Trailer Shows Fired-Up McDavid Clip