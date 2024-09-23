Amazon Prime’s “FACEOFF: Inside the NHL” Trailer Shows Fired-Up McDavid Clip

The pressure of the NHL, specifically the Stanley Cup Final brings out a side of players rarely seen. That might be the point of a new Amazon Prime docuseries featuring NHL stars called “FaceOff: Inside The NHL.” It will be released on Oct. 4 and it includes some wild footage, including the infamous “Stop crying” line from William Nylander and a clip of Connor McDavid snapping at his Oilers’ teammates.

It’s a side most fans haven’t seen from the typically reserved and often stoic McDavid. It demonstrates his desire to win and the level of accountability he is holding this current Oilers’ roster to in their window to win. It’s the type of leadership the Oilers need and, maybe, for the first time, can handle as a group.

McDavid Amazon Prime Faceoff Inside the NHL

This appears to be a must-watch, showing the side of hockey that most fans don’t get to see but have to know exists. It’s the passion and drive to win, be the best, and get the most out of teammates and themselves.

Fans who subscribe to Oilers+ already know that the Oilers are more open with each other than they ever used to be. The team brought in well-respected sports psychologist George Mumford last season to work with the players on communicating and the right mindset. In a clip on the latest Oilers+ show, “The Drop”, there’s a scene where McDavid talks about how the players need to be more open about being truthful and not shying away from saying what needs to be said. The hint is that the differences in talent shouldn’t overshadow everyone taking responsibility for themselves and their linemates.

In the trailer below of Amazon’s series, McDavid puts that practice into action, and he’s fired up. “That’s not —ing good enough. It’s the f—ing finals! Dig in! Right now!!” he yells.

There’s also a clip on the viral moment when Nylander called out Mitch Marner for sulking on the bench in a Maple Leafs game. Most people wondered what was really said between the two players. Clearly, Amazon got the footage as Nylander was mic’d up.

For fans who want to see behind the curtain and how much blood, sweat, and tears go into grind of an NHL season, and the postseason games that feature teams vying for the ultimate prize, this is gong to be something fans have to see.

The YouTube description of the series breaks down the episodes as follows:

Crews were embedded with each player and their families and friends to capture their journey through the postseason, including the Oilers’ and Panthers’ 2024 Stanley Cup Final run.

EPISODE 1: Best of Rivals featuring William Nylander and David Pastrnak

EPISODE 2: As Tough As It Gets featuring Jack Eichel and Filip Forsberg

EPISODE 3: Learning to Win featuring Jeremy Swayman and Matthew Tkachuk

EPISODE 4: The Captains featuring Quinn Hughes, Gabriel Landeskog and Jacob Trouba

EPISODE 5: Cup or Bust Part I featuring Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman

EPISODE 6: Cup or Bust Part II featuring Connor McDavid and Matthew Tkachuk

