Wild Sign Marc-Andre Fleury to a Contract Extension

The Minnesota Wild announced on Wednesday that they have signed goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to a one-year contract extension. The deal is worth $2.5 million and will see the soon-to-be 40-year-old likely retire in a Wild uniform.
Fleury, affectionately known as Flower, climbed to second all-time in wins (561) last season and with 21 more games, can pass Patrick Roy and Roberto Luongo for second all-time in games played by a goaltender. Fleury appeared in 39 games for the Wild this past season. He went 17-14-5 with a goals-against average of 2.98 and a .895 save percentage. It wasn’t a stellar season, but he’s still a capable 1B option.
Fleury boasts a storied NHL career spanning 20 seasons. Notable for his 75 shutouts, he’s a leader in various goaltending statistics, including shootout wins. Fleury, a Vezina Trophy winner, remains a formidable force in the league. He boasts a remarkable playoff resume, with 92 wins in 169 Stanley Cup Playoff appearances, ranking third all-time in games played. A three-time Stanley Cup Champion, he’s proven his prowess with 16 playoff shutouts.
Fleury Wasn’t Interested in Leaving the Wild
There was chatter this past season at the NHL Trade Deadline that Fleury might be on the move, going to a contender to finish out his career. Some wondered if he would like one more chance at a Stanley Cup. The goaltender was unwavering in his position that he didn’t want to move and wanted to try to make a run of it with the Wild. Ultimately, the team didn’t make the playoffs, but comfort and another shot the next season trumped the idea of moving.
Fleury’s journey spans multiple teams, including the Penguins, Golden Knights, Blackhawks, and now the Wild.
Next: Canadiens Exercise 2-Year Option to Extend St. Louis as Coach
More News
-
NHL News/ 7 hours ago
Predicting Max Domi’s Impact in the Upcoming Bruins Series
Over the last half of the regular season, Max Domi became a force for...
-
NHL News/ 9 hours ago
Couturier on Flyers Future: Will Clear Air With Tortorella
Sean Couturier says he plans to "clear the air" with John Tortorella over the...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
The 2023-24 Race for the Hart Trophy Is On: The Candidates
The race for the 2023-24 NHL Hart Trophy is on and here are the...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Provide Updates on Several Player Injuries
The Toronto Maple Leafs have provided several updates on key players who have been...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Connor McDavid Will Play As Oilers Take on Sharks Monday
Connor McDavid was on the ice for a full practice with the Edmonton Oilers...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
How Inexperienced Canucks Could Make Noise In The Playoffs
Most of the Vancouver Canucks roster might not have playoff experience in front of...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers to Recall Philip Broberg for Remaining Games of Regular Season
The Edmonton Oilers are expected to give a look to Philip Broberg over the...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Nazem Kadri Embracing Veteran Role with Flames
The 33-year-old forward has begun to crave out a leadership role for himself on...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Defensemen Proving to Be Key Offensive Weapon
The Edmonton Oilers are the only team in the NHL this season to have...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
McDavid Sits vs Canucks, Wants to Feel Right Before Return to Oilers
Connor McDavid will sit at least one more game as the Edmonton Oilers take...