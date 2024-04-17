Wild Sign Marc-Andre Fleury to a Contract Extension

The Minnesota Wild announced on Wednesday that they have signed goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to a one-year contract extension. The deal is worth $2.5 million and will see the soon-to-be 40-year-old likely retire in a Wild uniform.

Fleury, affectionately known as Flower, climbed to second all-time in wins (561) last season and with 21 more games, can pass Patrick Roy and Roberto Luongo for second all-time in games played by a goaltender. Fleury appeared in 39 games for the Wild this past season. He went 17-14-5 with a goals-against average of 2.98 and a .895 save percentage. It wasn’t a stellar season, but he’s still a capable 1B option.

Fleury boasts a storied NHL career spanning 20 seasons. Notable for his 75 shutouts, he’s a leader in various goaltending statistics, including shootout wins. Fleury, a Vezina Trophy winner, remains a formidable force in the league. He boasts a remarkable playoff resume, with 92 wins in 169 Stanley Cup Playoff appearances, ranking third all-time in games played. A three-time Stanley Cup Champion, he’s proven his prowess with 16 playoff shutouts.

Fleury Wasn’t Interested in Leaving the Wild

There was chatter this past season at the NHL Trade Deadline that Fleury might be on the move, going to a contender to finish out his career. Some wondered if he would like one more chance at a Stanley Cup. The goaltender was unwavering in his position that he didn’t want to move and wanted to try to make a run of it with the Wild. Ultimately, the team didn’t make the playoffs, but comfort and another shot the next season trumped the idea of moving.

Fleury’s journey spans multiple teams, including the Penguins, Golden Knights, Blackhawks, and now the Wild.

