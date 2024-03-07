Wild Trade Forward Brandon Duhaime to Colorado Avalanche

the Colorado Avalanche have bolstered their roster by acquiring forward Brandon Duhaime from the Minnesota Wild. The trade, confirmed by both teams, involves the Avalanche sending a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft to the Wild in exchange for Duhaime.
Duhaime, a 26-year-old pending unrestricted free agent, had a noteworthy tenure with the Wild, contributing four goals and eight points in 61 games during the current season. He’s posted 19 goals and 35 points over 132 career games. Despite going 47 consecutive games without a goal, Duhaime’s physical presence, speed, and penalty-killing prowess make him a valuable addition to the Avalanche’s third or fourth lines.
Wild coach John Hynes spoke highly of Duhaime, describing him as a great teammate, coachable player, and heart-and-soul contributor to the team. The move to acquire Duhaime strengthens the Avalanche’s depth as they position themselves for a playoff push. This comes after the team dealt Bowen Byram to the Buffalo Sabres for Casy Mittelstadt and added Sean Walker on the blue line in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.
Are the Wild Officially Selling Ahead of Friday’s Deadline?
The Wild face the challenge of potentially missing the playoffs for only the second time in the past 12 years. With 64 points in 62 games and sitting in sixth place in the Central Division, the team must navigate the next 24 hours and the closing rush of the trade deadline. They’ll do so without the services of Duhaime.
The Wild recalled Adam Beckman to fill the void left by Duhaime, who is likely to test the market this offseason as a pending UFA. The team held talks with Duhaime about an extension, but couldn’t find common ground. The better move was not to lose him for no return, so they traded him.
Next: Oilers Adding Coyotes’ Depth Defenseman Troy Stecher [Report]
More News
-
News/ 8 mins ago
Kraken Sign Forward Jordan Eberle to a Contract Extension
The Seattle Kraken have signed Jordan Eberle to a contract extension. It's a two-year...
-
NHL News/ 26 mins ago
Tyler Toffoli Traded to the Winnipeg Jets in Deadline Deal
Devils' forward Tyler Toffoli has been traded to the Winnipeg Jets on the final...
-
News/ 14 hours ago
Sharks Trade Anthony Duclair to the Tampa Bay Lightning
The San Jose Sharks have traded Anthony Duclair to the Tampa Bay Lightning in...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 17 hours ago
Jake Guentzel Being Traded to Hurricanes in Major Deadline Deal
Star forward from the Pittsburgh Penguins Jake Guentzel is reportedly being traded to the...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 19 hours ago
Avalanche Acquire Trenin From Predators in Trade
The Avalanche just acquired Yakov Trenin from the Predators. Both teams receive prospects and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Make Roster Moves, Jordan Eberle on Trade Deadline Radar
The Edmonton Oilers aren't finished with their work at this season's trade deadline and...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Martin Pospisil of Flames Suspended After Controversial Collision
Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil has Been suspended three games after his hit on...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers, Ducks, and Lightning Deal Leaves Room for Another Trade
The Edmonton Oilers pulled off a savvy deal with the Anaheim Ducks, but GM...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Ducks Trade Henrique and Carrick to the Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers are acquiring Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Canucks Chasing Guentzel Trade, Flipping Newly-Acquired Top Star
The Vancouver Canucks are considering flipping newly acquired center Elias Lindholm to trade for...