Canadiens Exercise 2-Year Option to Extend St. Louis as Coach

The Montreal Canadiens have solidified their coaching with the extension of Martin St. Louis’ contract. This announcement, made on Wednesday, sees St. Louis locked in as head coach for the next three seasons after the team exercised a two-year option. “It’s a passion, not a job. I want to be here until they don’t want me anymore,” said St. Louis when talking about his staying with the team for the foreseeable future.
Despite the Canadiens’ underwhelming performance this season, missing out on the playoffs and set to finish near the bottom of the NHL standings, General Manager Kent Hughes and Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations, Jeff Gorton, both expressed confidence in St. Louis’ leadership during a media conference. “Every day he proves something else,” Jeff Gorton said of his coach. “There’s not a day that goes by we’re not happy he’s at the helm.”
St. Louis Will Eventually Get the CanadiensHeaded in the Right Direction
St. Louis has demonstrated an exceptional ability to extract the utmost potential from his players, fostering a culture of resilience and determination within the team. The results may not be there yet, but the team has an unwavering belief they’ll come.
Brendan Gallagher praised St. Louis’ unwavering confidence in the team’s abilities and young star Juraj Slafkovsky echoed this sentiment, highlighting the significant strides made under St. Louis’ guidance. These aren’t the only two players who feel their coach is the right man for the job. Few, if any, players are taking steps backward.
St. Louis’ approach to coaching is the style that successful teams seek to find. Unlike a coach who embarrasses or blasts his players publicly, striving to be the loudest voice in the room or produce results out of fear, St. Louis’ tenure as coach has been characterized by constructive communication and individualized support. His message has resonated with players, laying the groundwork for future success.
St. Louis’ dedication to the Canadiens and his passion for coaching is a significant reason for his retention. Everyone is on the same page with this team. That matters moving forward.
