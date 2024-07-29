Wild Sign Brock Faber to 8-Year, $68 Million Extension

After an impressive rookie season, Brock Faber has secured a long-term commitment with the Minnesota Wild. General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Bill Guerin announced that the club has signed Faber to an eight-year, $68 million contract extension. The deal, which carries an average annual value of $8.5 million, will begin in the 2025-26 season and run through the 2032-33 season.
Faber, 21, showcased his potential during his rookie campaign, recording 47 points (8 goals, 39 assists), 28 penalty minutes, and 150 blocked shots while averaging 24:58 of ice time across all 82 games in the 2023-24 season. As a young, two-way, puck-moving defenseman, Faber quickly adapted to the NHL, playing significant minutes and delivering strong performances. Although his production dipped in the latter half of the season, the Wild clearly view him as their top defenseman for the future.
Originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round (45th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Faber was traded to the Wild on June 29, 2022. The trade saw Los Angeles send Faber and a first-round pick (Liam Ohgren) to Minnesota in exchange for forward Kevin Fiala. Faber made his NHL debut with the Wild on April 10, 2023, against the Chicago Blackhawks, and played in the final two regular-season games of the 2022-23 season.
Wild Making Investment In Faber’s Potential with Extension
This extension signifies the Wild’s confidence in Faber’s abilities and their belief in his role as a cornerstone of their defense. As Faber continues to develop, his presence is expected to be pivotal in Minnesota’s quest for success in the coming years.
Some may say that eight years after one good season is risky, but most insiders believe Faber is a future Norris Trophy Winner.
