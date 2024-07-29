Intriguing news for Edmonton Oilers fans has surfaced about Leon Draisaitl‘s contract extension discussions. Local media initially speculated about a potential four-year deal. However, according to the 2 Mutts Podcast crew, sources close to Draisaitl have clarified that the star forward is solely interested in a long-term commitment with Edmonton, eyeing an eight-year contract.

This development echoes past statements from Oilers insider Bob Stauffer, who suggested that Draisaitl was aiming for an eight-year deal even before negotiations began. His words were that Leon wasn’t looking for an “Auston Matthews-type” of a deal. Draisaitl wanted to lock in and it was just a matter of the number.

What sets this latest report apart is the revelation that Draisaitl is open to taking a discount on his salary, but only if other key players on the team do the same.

Draisaitl Could Make Life Easier for Oilers Management

As per the post, Draisaitl’s love for Edmonton is well-documented, and he firmly believes that the Oilers can win multiple Stanley Cups if the team’s core players are willing to make financial sacrifices. In recent discussions, it emerged that not only Draisaitl but also Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard have expressed a willingness to take less money to help the organization build a championship-winning roster. If this is true, the hard part of new GM Stan Bowman’s job is done.

While the reliability of this account remains to be fully verified, the notion of Draisaitl’s willingness to take a pay cut to ensure the Oilers’ success is a significant development. It indicates a strong commitment from the team’s core players to prioritize winning over personal earnings.

This story is one to watch closely as negotiations progress. Draisaitl was eligible to sign a deal as of July 1. He’s been a bit busy and McDavid got married on Saturday, but a deal could follow soon. Whatever he signs for could have a profound impact on the Oilers’ ability to construct a formidable, balanced roster capable of contending for the Stanley Cup for years to come.

