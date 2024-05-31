NHL Goaltender Trade Market Heats Up: Key Players to Watch

According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, there are a few NHL goaltenders worth keeping an eye on when it comes to trade rumors this summer. In fact, four goalies made Seravalli’s Top 10 on his recent Top 20 trade board and it will be intriguing to see where, if any of these netminders wind up consider almost all have considerable leverage in controlling their own futures.

As the NHL offseason kicks into high gear, several goaltenders are emerging as hot commodities on the trade market. Teams are weighing their options, balancing the need for stability in net with opportunities to free up cap space or acquire valuable assets. Here’s a look at four key goaltenders who could be on the move and the dynamics surrounding their potential trades.

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins

At age 30, Ullmark might be the most coveted goalie on the trade block this offseason if the Boston Bruins ask for his 15-team no-trade list and convince him to start fresh elsewhere. He finished this past season with a 2.58 GAA and .915 Sv% and he’s got one year left on his contract at an AAV of $5 million.

The reigning Vezina Trophy winner, Ullmark, nearly became a Los Angeles King during the trade deadline, but he exercised his no-trade clause to veto the deal. Bruins GM Don Sweeney acknowledged the close call in a recent media avail and said ideally the Bruins would like to keep goalies, but the money doesn’t always work that way.

Linus Ullmark Bruins NHL trade talk

With Jeremy Swayman emerging as Boston’s go-to goalie, Ullmark is expected to be one of the most sought-after players (not just goalie) on the trade market over the next five weeks. The Ottawa Senators, New Jersey Devils, Los Angeles Kings, and Edmonton Oilers could be teams to watch. Perhaps the Calgary Flames too, assuming they move on from Jacob Markstrom.

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

One year younger than Ullmark, at 29, Juuse Saros had strong numbers for the Nashville Predators this past season. He played in far more games than Ullmark (64) and a 2.86 GAA, .906 Sv%. He too has one season left at a $5 million AAV.

Juuse Saros trade rumors

GM Barry Trotz says he has no desire to move Saros, but the impressive season by Yaroslav Askarov in the AHL has people thinking he’s ready to make the jump to full-time NHL backstop. Despite Saros’ average performance in Nashville’s first-round playoff loss to Vancouver, his talent and the looming negotiations for his next contract make him a prime candidate for a trade.

The Predators are 50/50 to move Saros, and it probably all depends on what the return will be.

Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild

The youngest of the four goalies on Seravalli’s list, 25-year-old Filip Gustavsson of the Minnesota Wild saw his stock dip after a less-than-impressive performance last year. Veteran Marc-Andre Fleury will return to the Wild next season and top prospect Jesper Wallstedt could play a backup role. Trading Gustavsson would free up $3.75 million and give a cap-tight Wild ($15.1 million in dead cap space) some much-needed cap relief.

Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames

The oldest and most experienced of all the goalies in the rumor mill is Jacob Markstrom of the Calgary Flames. Now 34 years old, he played in 48 games last season and rebounded from a not-so-great 2022 campaign with a 2.78 GAA and .905 SV%.

Jacob Markstrom Calgary Flames goaltender

His trade deadline was tumultuous as he was nearly traded to the New Jersey Devils but the deal fell apart at the last minute. Calgary remains open to trading him, though his no-trade clause gives him significant control over his destination. The Flames would need a high return to part with Markstrom, especially since they would immediately have to find a replacement to work alongside rising star Dustin Wolf.

There may be more goaltenders of lesser quality out there and available when the official offseason begins but these four — Linus Ullmark, Juuse Saros, Filip Gustavsson, and Jacob Markstrom — are the cream of the early crop. Each could be a valuable asset in the right deal.

