Minnesota Wild Emerge as Potential Destination for Patrik Laine

As trade rumors surrounding Patrik Laine intensify, the Minnesota Wild have emerged as a potential destination for the talented sniper. Several reports confirm that Laine has requested a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets, prompting speculation about where he might land. According to The Athletic’s Michael Russo and Joe Smith, Wild GM Bill Guerin is expected to reach out to Laine to discuss his interest in playing in Minnesota.

They write:

It is expected that Guerin will reach out at some point soon to Laine to gauge how he’s feeling mentally and physically and whether he’s interested in playing for the Wild.

NHL Network analyst Mike Rupp emphasized that Minnesota could benefit from adding Laine, stating, “If there’s a team to kick the tires, I think Minnesota makes sense because they need that star power.” However, Rupp also raised concerns about Laine’s fit within the Wild’s established identity, suggesting he may not align with the team’s work ethic. “He would be a freelancer,” Rupp noted, indicating that while the move could be beneficial, it might also pose challenges.

Laine To the Wild Would Take Some Cap Maneuvering

For the Wild to acquire Laine, they would need to clear substantial salary cap space. Currently, the team has just $1.531 million available, while Laine’s contract carries an average annual value of $8.7 million over the next two years. Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell has stated he is unwilling to retain half of Laine’s salary to facilitate a trade, indicating a preference for a “hockey trade” that keeps the team competitive.

Laine, who recently returned from the NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program, played only 18 games last season, tallying six goals and nine points. Selected second overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 2016, Laine has struggled to recapture his early-career success since joining Columbus in 2020. Other teams, including the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres, are also rumored to be interested in acquiring Laine as the trade market heats up.

