Wild Land David Jiricek in Big Trade with Blue Jackets

The Minnesota Wild have made a significant move to bolster their blue line, acquiring defenseman David Jiricek and a fifth-round draft pick from the Columbus Blue Jackets. In return, the Wild sent defense prospect Damon Hunt, a 2025 first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick, and a fourth-round pick to Columbus, according to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun. The trade was later confirmed by several other trusted sources.
The Wild are finalizing a deal to acquire David Jiricek from the Blue Jackets, per @FriedgeHNIC. ? pic.twitter.com/16PhmsBknG— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 30, 2024
This was a trade that had been rumored for some time with several teams listed to have interest. Jiricek, the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, arrives in Minnesota with a reputation for offensive creativity and playmaking. Despite his high ceiling, Jiricek struggled to earn consistent trust from the Blue Jackets’ coaching staff, reportedly due to mobility and positioning issues. The Wild, however, are betting on his upside, envisioning him as a cornerstone of their defense alongside rising star Brock Faber.
The Wild were considered frontrunners in the Jiricek sweepstakes, with insiders like Frank Seravalli and Emily Kaplan highlighting Minnesota’s strong interest. The trade follows a week of speculation, with as many as six teams, including the Flyers, Penguins, and Sabres, reportedly submitting offers.
The Blue Jackets Get a Solid Return in the Jiricek Trade
For Columbus, the trade brings a substantial haul, headlined by a first-round pick in 2025 and Hunt, a promising prospect. Blue Jackets management had sought a package that would excite their fan base, and some will argue this return fits that mold.
This trade shows that Minnesota is committed to contending. They are also addressing questions about their blue line over the long term. With Jiricek in the fold, the Wild may now boast one of the NHL’s most promising young right-side defenses.
It will be intriguing to see how Jiricek meshes with a fresh start in Minnesota. Can he live up to the expectations set upon him as a top-10 draft pick?
