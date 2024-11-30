Predators Bet on Potential: Land Annunen in Trade for Wedgewood

The Colorado Avalanche have tried to address their goaltending concerns by acquiring veteran Scott Wedgewood from the Nashville Predators in a trade on Saturday. In exchange, the Avalanche sent 24-year-old goaltender Justus Annunen and a 2025 sixth-round draft pick to Nashville.

We have traded Justus Annunen and a 2025 draft pick to the Nashville Predators in exchange for Scott Wedgewood. pic.twitter.com/UXXYvAynB6 — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 30, 2024

This trade provides immediate stability for the Avalanche in net. Wedgewood, 32, brings a wealth of experience and reliability to the backup role. Last season, he appeared in a career-high 32 games for the Dallas Stars, showcasing his ability to handle a steady workload. While Wedgewood isn’t expected to be a game-changer, his track record suggests he can provide the consistency the Avalanche need to help No. 1 goalie Alexandar Georgiev regain his form.

The move comes at a slight cost to Colorado’s cap space, as Wedgewood’s $1.5 million cap hit through next season is $662,500 more than Annunen’s contract. However, the Avalanche clearly felt Annunen’s performance wasn’t meeting expectations. In 11 games this season, Annunen posted a 3.23 goals-against average and an .872 save percentage, struggling especially against playoff-caliber opponents.

Predators are Betting on Potential in Annunen Trade

For the Predators, the trade is a bet on potential. Annunen is eight years younger than Wedgewood and offers intriguing upside as a 24-year-old with a 6’4″ frame and flashes of promise. Nashville’s goaltending department will look to unlock more from Annunen, who becomes a restricted free agent after next season.

Justus Annunen Predators trade

The deal also signals that the Predators are keeping an eye on the future, prioritizing youth and potential development while remaining active in reshaping their roster. With Wedgewood stepping into Colorado’s crease and Annunen getting a fresh start in Nashville, both teams appear to have addressed key needs with this transaction.

Time will tell how it plays out for both clubs.

