Predators Bet on Potential: Land Annunen in Trade for Wedgewood

The Colorado Avalanche have tried to address their goaltending concerns by acquiring veteran Scott Wedgewood from the Nashville Predators in a trade on Saturday. In exchange, the Avalanche sent 24-year-old goaltender Justus Annunen and a 2025 sixth-round draft pick to Nashville.
We have traded Justus Annunen and a 2025 draft pick to the Nashville Predators in exchange for Scott Wedgewood. pic.twitter.com/UXXYvAynB6— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 30, 2024
This trade provides immediate stability for the Avalanche in net. Wedgewood, 32, brings a wealth of experience and reliability to the backup role. Last season, he appeared in a career-high 32 games for the Dallas Stars, showcasing his ability to handle a steady workload. While Wedgewood isn’t expected to be a game-changer, his track record suggests he can provide the consistency the Avalanche need to help No. 1 goalie Alexandar Georgiev regain his form.
The move comes at a slight cost to Colorado’s cap space, as Wedgewood’s $1.5 million cap hit through next season is $662,500 more than Annunen’s contract. However, the Avalanche clearly felt Annunen’s performance wasn’t meeting expectations. In 11 games this season, Annunen posted a 3.23 goals-against average and an .872 save percentage, struggling especially against playoff-caliber opponents.
Predators are Betting on Potential in Annunen Trade
For the Predators, the trade is a bet on potential. Annunen is eight years younger than Wedgewood and offers intriguing upside as a 24-year-old with a 6’4″ frame and flashes of promise. Nashville’s goaltending department will look to unlock more from Annunen, who becomes a restricted free agent after next season.
The deal also signals that the Predators are keeping an eye on the future, prioritizing youth and potential development while remaining active in reshaping their roster. With Wedgewood stepping into Colorado’s crease and Annunen getting a fresh start in Nashville, both teams appear to have addressed key needs with this transaction.
Time will tell how it plays out for both clubs.
Next: A Frustrated Stamkos “Has Some Thoughts” on Predators Scoring Woes
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
Takeaways from the Oilers’ 4-3 OT Win Over Utah Hockey Club
The Edmonton Oilers looked sloppy early in a game against Utah, but they stormed...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 14 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Sabres, Canadiens, Flames, Canucks
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Will Sabres trade key players, can the Flyers find the...
-
Nashville Predators/ 18 hours ago
A Frustrated Stamkos “Has Some Thoughts” on Predators Scoring Woes
A frustrated Steven Stamkos called out his Nashville Predators teammates for their lack of...
-
NHL News/ 19 hours ago
Insider: Tavares Deal with Maple Leafs’ Hinges on Bottom-Line AAV
If the Toronto Maple Leafs want to keep John Tavares, one insider says they...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 19 hours ago
3 Teams Calling Canucks to Talk Trade for Shunned Hoglander
The Capitals, Penguins, and Blue Jackets are reportedly interested in acquiring Canucks winger Nils...
-
Calgary Flames/ 22 hours ago
Flames and Blue Jackets Set For Emotional Couple of Games
The Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets will faceoff for the first time since...
-
Calgary Flames/ 22 hours ago
Insider Talks Accuracy of Imminent Kadri Trade from Flames
Sportsnet's Eric Francis was asked about how accurate Nazem Kadri trade rumors out of...
-
New York Rangers/ 1 day ago
Rangers Explore Trade Market, Eye J.T. Miller Amid Team Turmoil
A report is surfacing that the New York Rangers recently reached out to the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Offer Unexpected Injury Development on Zach Hyman
The Edmonton Oilers revealed that Zach Hyman will travel on the road trip when...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 1 day ago
Flyers Exploring Trade Options for Center to Fix Michkov Problem
The Philadelphia Flyers want to upgrade their center depth in trade and find a...