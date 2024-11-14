In a post yesterday, I discussed the intriguing yet challenging idea of bringing Ryan O’Reilly back to the Toronto Maple Leafs—a move that, while admittedly a long shot, could be an excellent fit for the team. O’Reilly’s leadership, playoff experience, and defensive skills make him a strong candidate to bolster the Leafs’ depth. Today, I’d like to dig deeper into why O’Reilly would be an ideal addition to Toronto and what he’d bring to the team if a reunion could happen.

This post explores five key reasons O’Reilly could excel with the Maple Leafs, including his on-ice impact, leadership qualities, and how he’d strengthen Toronto’s forward group. It also considers a potential obstacle that could stand in the way of this reunion. These include salary-cap space limitations and competition from other teams. That said, the unique qualities O’Reilly offers would bring sufficient benefits to the team so that the challenges the Maple Leafs would need to navigate would make bringing him back to Toronto worthwhile.

Here’s why bringing back O’Reilly to Toronto could benefit the Maple Leafs and (perhaps) the Nashville Predators as well:

The Maple Leafs Would Benefit from Center Depth

Toronto is in a strong position for a deep playoff run, and center depth is critical to solidifying their lineup. O’Reilly, a versatile center, would address this need immediately, adding offensive and defensive skills to enhance the Maple Leafs’ depth. His addition could push John Tavares to the third line, creating a robust, matchup-proof roster that’s harder for opponents to handle in the playoffs.

The strategic value O’Reilly brings would allow for more flexibility and creativity in line combinations, making the Maple Leafs even more competitive in high-stakes games.

O’Reilly Has Familiarity with Toronto’s Roster

O’Reilly has already experienced a brief but successful run with Toronto, joining in February 2023 and making a solid impression in the regular season and playoffs. His familiarity with Toronto’s system and roster means he would be able to slot back into the lineup smoothly, making an immediate impact. His return would be low-risk for the Maple Leafs. He knows what to expect from the team and the coaching staff, as well as the demands of the fanbase.

Nashville Could Rebuild and Gain Future Flexibility

Nashville’s disappointing start has put them at the bottom of the Central Division, raising questions about their playoff potential. GM Barry Trotz has hinted at a possible rebuild if the team doesn’t improve, meaning that trading veteran assets like O’Reilly could be part of a longer-term strategy. Offloading O’Reilly’s contract would give Nashville more salary cap flexibility, allowing them to focus on developing younger players or acquiring future draft picks.

Given that O’Reilly is on a four-year contract with a $4.5 million cap hit, his trade could make financial sense for Nashville if they pivot to a rebuilding phase.

Ryan O’Reilly in a return to the Maple Leafs would energize the team

O’Reilly Enhances the Maple Leafs’ Cup Contender Status

Toronto’s “win-now” window aligns with O’Reilly’s skillset and experience. His proven track record, including over 1000 NHL career games and effectiveness in high-pressure situations, could be invaluable to the Leafs. Nixon pointed out that adding O’Reilly would significantly bolster Toronto’s roster, making their forward lines more profound and challenging to play against.

O’Reilly Might Change His Preference for Toronto

However, there is some uncertainty about whether O’Reilly would be open to a return to Toronto. He previously wanted to avoid the intense Toronto media spotlight, influencing his decision to sign with Nashville. However, with the Predators potentially entering a rebuild, he might be more open to rejoining a team with championship aspirations like Toronto.

Also, who is to say that O’Reilly wouldn’t come to appreciate playing in Toronto in the second go-round? He enjoyed it in his first go-round but didn’t want to commit long-term. Might that change? It could.

