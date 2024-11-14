Maple Leafs’ Oliver Ekman-Larsson Joins Exclusive Club

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson has officially joined the 1,000 games club. He is just the ninth Swedish defenseman ever to achieve this feat and the third active one. Although he has had his ups and downs throughout his career, Ekman-Larsson has lots to be proud of. Fresh off a Stanley Cup Championship last season, he has already reached numerous milestones.

Where It All Started for Ekman-Larsson

The Phoenix Coyotes selected Ekman-Larsson sixth overall in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, with expectations of him becoming a star defenseman. For much of his career, he delivered on that promise, establishing himself as an offensive force on the blue line. Ekman-Larsson consistently posted impressive point totals, including leading the Arizona Coyotes in scoring during the 2015-16 season with 55 points in 75 games. He even recorded multiple 20-goal seasons, a rare feat for a defenseman.

As his career progressed, Ekman-Larsson earned the captaincy, a role he took over in 2018-19, succeeding longtime leader Shane Doan. His tenure with the Coyotes spanned 11 seasons, during which he became a beloved figure in Arizona’s hockey community.

In the summer of 2021, Ekman-Larsson was part of a blockbuster trade that sent him and Conor Garland to the Vancouver Canucks. The trade was memorable not only for its magnitude but also for the key draft pick Arizona received, which became Dylan Guenther—a promising asset for the Coyotes’ future. While Coyotes fans missed Ekman-Larsson’s impact both on and off the ice, everyone recognized that it was time to move on.

Ekman-Larsson’s NHL Accomplishments

Ekman-Larsson has had some awesome accomplishments over his NHL career. Obviously, the Stanley Cup victory is among the best, but he has also done other great things in his time.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson reaches 1000 games in the NHL

He has had the honor of representing his country on numerous occasions. The Swedish defenseman has competed in both the World Junior Championship and the World Championship. At the World Juniors, he earned a bronze medal in 2010. He later secured gold medals at the World Championship in 2017 and 2018. Ekman-Larsson was also part of Team Sweden at the prestigious 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Ekman-Larsson has also received significant appreciation for his contributions off the ice. He was the 2024 Florida Panthers nominee for the Bill Masterton Trophy, an award that goes to the NHL player who shows the best sportsmanship and dedication to the game of hockey.

