The Nashville Predators have made the biggest splash so far in NHL free agency, signing three major names on the market. The Predators are confirmed to have added forwards Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault, as well as adding defenseman Brady Skjei.

Steven Stamkos has been signed for four years at $8 million per season. Marchessault is getting five years at $5.5 million per season. Brady Skjei comes in at seven years and $7 million per season.

When it comes to Stamkos, his four-year deal is a deal that represents the Predators believe he can still be a difference-maker after the Tampa Bay Lightning essentially walked away from the face of their franchise.

Stamkos, 34, has spent his entire 16-season career with the Tampa Bay Lightning and is considered a legend within the franchise. He was drafted first overall by the Lightning at the 2008 draft and solidified his status as a superstar ever since. He is a two-time Maurice Rocket Richard winner, the award for the NHL’s best goal scorer per season, and was named as an NHL All-Star seventeen times.

Stamkos served as the team’s captain since 2014 and played a large part in the team’s back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021. In 79 games this season, Stamkos scored 40 goals and 81 points, finishing third on the team in scoring.

It’s shocking that Stamkos even hit the free agent market in the first place. Earlier reports suggested that contract negations between the Lightning and Stamkos were not going well and an agreement wasn’t close. Stamkos expressed his frustration with the process which led to even more questions being raised about his future with the team. Still, it was expected that an agreement would’ve been reached given Stamkos’ status as a franchise legend. However, it seems like the team decided to pursue other options.

Marchessault and Skjei Are Big Adds for the Predators

Marchessault scored 42 goals and added 27 assists in all 82 games with the Golden Knights last season. Reports surfaced on Sunday night that he was headed to the market. Skjei is a defense-first top-four defenceman who manages the puck well and has a great shot. He will add a lot to their back end. After the Preds moved Ryan McDonagh, they needed another top-end defenseman.

