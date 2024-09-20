Vasily Podkolzin: Oilers’ Sleeper Success Story This Season?

Vasily Podkolzin might just be the underdog story the Edmonton Oilers need this season. As Jason Strudwick pointed out in a recent discussion, after speaking with former teammates of Podkolzin on the Vancouver Canucks, the key to Podkolzin’s success is one thing: confidence. “He’s a great kid, everyone loves him,” said Strudwick. “But he loses his confidence quickly.”
Podkolzin, who was acquired by the Oilers in the offseason, is seen as a complete wild card. Strudwick mentioned that Podkolzin’s potential is hard to predict—he could score 15 goals or just 1. What’s clear, however, is that the young forward has all the tools to be a difference-maker. If he can find his confidence, he could be as good or better than Klim Kostin, a player who unexpectedly broke out for the Oilers in the past.
Rob Brown echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that Podkolzin’s aggression was evident in the playoffs and that the Oilers need a player like him. “Confidence is huge,” Brown said. “It’s hard to believe sometimes that even star players can lose it. For a young player trying to find his way, this is a big opportunity for him to grab.”
Podkolzin Is Going to Have Veterans Helping Him Through His Confidence Issues
The Oilers are hopeful Podkolzin can find his groove, especially under the guidance of veterans like Corey Perry and Derek Ryan. Perry, known for his leadership, could be an ideal mentor for Podkolzin, helping him navigate the challenges of playing in the NHL. Perry will be clear about how that line needs to play to be successful and he’s not afraid to give it to his teammates. The trick will be doing it in a way that builds Podkolzin’s confidence, not destroys it.
While there’s no certainty about how much playing time Podkolzin will get or how long he’ll be paired with Perry, being around such experienced players could be crucial for his development.
If Podkolzin can harness his potential and gain the confidence that Strudwick and Brown talked about, he might just become a key piece for the Oilers this season.
