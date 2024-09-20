Former Oilers’ GM Ken Holland Joining NHL’s Newest Team?

Former player Jordan Schmaltz has broken an intriguing story regarding Hall of Fame GM Ken Holland, revealing that he may be joining the Utah Hockey Club in some capacity. In a tweet, Schmaltz shared, “Folks first off hope you’re doing well. #ThePeoples here.. ????BREAKING: Hearing some news out of Salt Lake City… sounds like longtime manager Kenny Holland will be joining Utah HC in some fashion. Further details to follow.”
Following this announcement, Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli provided additional context, stating that Holland was invited to spend a few days at the Utah Hockey Club’s training camp. With numerous connections in the front office, Holland’s presence could significantly impact the team’s future, although there are no concrete plans yet regarding how his relationship with Utah HC might develop. Seravalli wasn’t definitive in saying that Holland was taking a job in any official capacity.
If Holland takes on a front-office role under GM Bill Armstrong, this could mark a notable shift for the franchise as it prepares for its inaugural season after relocating from Arizona. Holland’s wealth of experience and knowledge in hockey management could prove invaluable.
That said, there was some talk that he was being held responsible behind the scenes for the Oilers’ failure to win a Stanley Cup and, more specifically, not getting Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway signed to new deals, allowing the St. Louis Blues to tender two offer sheets.
Would Brad Holland Follow Ken Holland to Utah?
It will be intriguing to see if this Ken Holland news paves the way for Ken Holland’s son, Brad Holland, to join the Utah Hockey Club as well. Brad recently parted ways with the Edmonton Oilers, where he served as assistant GM. The potential for a father-son duo in the front office would be quite the scoop for Utah.
As the Utah Hockey Club gears up for its first season, the addition of a hockey legend like Ken Holland could greatly impact the direction of the team. Depending on the role he’s given or asked to fill, he might have serious sway within that organization.
Next: Oilers Making a Unique “Trade” With Surprising Mike Hoffman PTO
More News
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Canucks’ Thatcher Demko Updates Status of “Unique” Injury
Thatcher Demko provided an update on his recovery from a rare lower-body muscle injury...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
McDavid Set for Milestone Season as Oilers Chase Stanley Cup
Connor McDavid could have a career-defining 2024-25 season, with a Stanley Cup run, Team...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
Mitch Marner and Maple Leafs Make Bold Contract Talks Decision
Mitch Marner made it clear he won't be publicly discussing his contract status, even...
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Robin Lehner in Trouble for Skipping Golden Knights Medical Exam
Robin Lehner's future with the Vegas Golden Knights is uncertain after he missed a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 24 hours ago
Oilers “Can Do Way Better” Than Theorized Trade for Defenseman
One Edmonton Oilers source threw out an idea for a trade between the Oilers...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Zack Kassian Unofficially Returns to Oilers in Specific Role
Retired NHLer and former Edmonton Oilers forward, Zack Kassian, rejoins the Oilers organization as...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers’ Evander Kane Details Timing and Multiple Surgeries He Needs
Evander Kane confirmed he will be getting multiple surgeries done and will miss significant...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Capitals’ T.J. Oshie Out with Chronic Injury, Set for LTIR in 2024-25
Capitals' forward T.J. Oshie will begin the 2024-25 season on long-term injured reserve as...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Confirm Team Has Parted Ways With Asst. GM Brad Holland
The Edmonton Oilers has confirmed that the organization has parted ways with Assistant GM...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Shouldn’t Worry About Offer Sheet Threat for Evan Bouchard
While the Edmonton Oilers lost two players to offer sheets this summer, they shouldn't...