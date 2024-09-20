Former Oilers’ GM Ken Holland Joining NHL’s Newest Team?

Former player Jordan Schmaltz has broken an intriguing story regarding Hall of Fame GM Ken Holland, revealing that he may be joining the Utah Hockey Club in some capacity. In a tweet, Schmaltz shared, “Folks first off hope you’re doing well. #ThePeoples here.. ????BREAKING: Hearing some news out of Salt Lake City… sounds like longtime manager Kenny Holland will be joining Utah HC in some fashion. Further details to follow.”

Following this announcement, Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli provided additional context, stating that Holland was invited to spend a few days at the Utah Hockey Club’s training camp. With numerous connections in the front office, Holland’s presence could significantly impact the team’s future, although there are no concrete plans yet regarding how his relationship with Utah HC might develop. Seravalli wasn’t definitive in saying that Holland was taking a job in any official capacity.

If Holland takes on a front-office role under GM Bill Armstrong, this could mark a notable shift for the franchise as it prepares for its inaugural season after relocating from Arizona. Holland’s wealth of experience and knowledge in hockey management could prove invaluable.

That said, there was some talk that he was being held responsible behind the scenes for the Oilers’ failure to win a Stanley Cup and, more specifically, not getting Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway signed to new deals, allowing the St. Louis Blues to tender two offer sheets.

Would Brad Holland Follow Ken Holland to Utah?

It will be intriguing to see if this Ken Holland news paves the way for Ken Holland’s son, Brad Holland, to join the Utah Hockey Club as well. Brad recently parted ways with the Edmonton Oilers, where he served as assistant GM. The potential for a father-son duo in the front office would be quite the scoop for Utah.

As the Utah Hockey Club gears up for its first season, the addition of a hockey legend like Ken Holland could greatly impact the direction of the team. Depending on the role he’s given or asked to fill, he might have serious sway within that organization.

