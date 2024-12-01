Marchand Trade Talk: No One “…Thought This is Where They’d Be At”

The Boston Bruins might face an unexpected decision regarding Brad Marchand, as suggested by Chris Johnston of The Athletic. It seems wild to think he could or would ever play anywhere other than Boston, but Marchand, in the final year of his contract, is reportedly being discussed as a potential trade candidate if the team’s season continues to falter.
Marchand is finishing out a $6.125 million per season contract and talks between the two sides aren’t exactly going anywhere. Marchand himself denied that an extension was close.
A league source told Johnston, “I don’t think anyone in Boston thought this is where they’d be at,” referencing the Bruins’ struggles and the coaching change from Jim Montgomery to interim head coach Joe Sacco. With the team sitting at an underwhelming 11-11-3 record, the possibility of major roster changes looms large. Sacco is going to be given some time to try and right the ship, but if he doesn’t some unexpected changes could be coming.
Is Marchand the Biggest Shakeup The Bruins Can Make?
Johnston writes that there’s still a market for Marchand, who has been largely underpaid for most of his NHL career. The NHL insider notes:
Marchand has had a slow start to the season after a summer during which he underwent multiple surgeries, but he remains a high-end winger who can contribute offensively, kill penalties and, yes, get under an opponent’s skin.
Trading Marchand would mark a seismic shift for the Bruins, as the veteran forward has spent his entire 16-season NHL career in Boston. However, Johnston notes that such a move could be necessary if the Bruins’ struggles persist.
While this scenario seemed unthinkable at the start of the season, things have not gone according to plan for the Bruins. If their coaching change is any indication, GM Don Sweeney has his finger on the panic button and pushing it might mean trading Marchand before the NHL Trade Deadline.
