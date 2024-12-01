Patrick Kane Nearing Return, Red Wings Confirm Positive Trend

According to a report from Red Wings broadcast reporter Daniella Bruce, Detroit forward Patrick Kane is trending toward a return this Tuesday. Not in the lineup as the Red Wings take on the Vancouver Canucks Sunday afternoon, this could be the final game Kane sits before making his way back onto the active roster.

She writes, “Derek Lalonde said Alex Lyon was unable to skate today and is likely unavailable through the road trip. Patrick Kane is trending to be back on Tuesday in Boston.”

Kane has been sidelined with an upper-body injury since November 23. Lalonde didn’t go so far as to guarantee that his veteran winger would be in the lineup early next week, but he did say, it’s “trending” that way.

That’s great news for the team as they struggle in the standings in terms of goals for. They sit fifth-last with 59 goals on the season and Kane is the kind of player who can help improve that number. While he’s not gotten off to a great start with only three goals and seven assists in 20 games, he can get hot. A proven scorer, the Red Wings need all the help they can get.

Red Wings Could Use a Boost from a Patrick Kane Return

Detroit sits sixth in the Atlantic Division and they are five points outside of a wild card spot. Head coach Derek Lalonde is on the hot seat and Kane’s return will hopefully spark the team. If they pick up a win over the Canucks on Sunday, the hope is that they go on a bit of a run with Kane back.

Side Note: In the game between the Canucks and Red Wings, Quinn Hughes set a record for Canucks’ defensemen by earning assists 311 and 312.

