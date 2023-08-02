Troy Terry Inks Long-Term Deal with Ducks Worth $7M AAV

The Anaheim Ducks have secured their dynamic first-line winger, Troy Terry, with a significant seven-year, $49 million contract extension, carrying an average annual value of $7 million. Announcing the team had “Some Terry good news!” on Wednesday afternoon, the two sides avoid arbitration and the Ducks get their guy for the long term. Terry is known for his exceptional puck control, ability to strike off the rush, and drawing penalties.
This long-term extension solidifies Terry’s future with the Ducks, and fans eagerly await to witness his continued growth and impact on the team’s success. With his offensive talents and dedication, Terry is set to play a key role in the Ducks’ journey toward success in the coming years.
The deal places Terry in good company, with comparable players such as Matthew Boldy, Kyle Connor, and Kevin Fiala also signing similar long-term contracts at comparable values. Despite experiencing a slight dip in performance last year, Terry’s skills and potential remain evident. He now holds the highest cap hit on the roster, $500K more than Cam Fowler.
The agreement not only benefits the Ducks financially in the short term but is projected to be cost-effective throughout the seven-year span, especially if the team continues to improve and provides better support for Terry. Avoiding arbitration, both sides made recent submissions, with the team aiming for $4.5 million and the player seeking $8 million.
Terry’s journey with Anaheim began humbly when he was selected as the 148th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. However, his offensive prowess showcased at the University of Denver and impressive performances for the United States on the international stage quickly elevated his status as a prospect. After gaining experience in the minor leagues, Terry emerged as a bona fide NHL talent within a short period after turning pro in 2018.
Next: Maple Leafs’ Prior Facts of Matt Murray’s LTIR Status Uncovered
More News
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Flyers and NHL Pursue Contract “Tolling” for Goalie Ivan Fedotov
The NHL and Philadelphia Flyers seek to "toll" Ivan Fedotov's contract due to his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Two Trade Options to Address Oilers’ Center Depth This Summer
If the Oilers can't afford to shop in the UFA market, could they use...
-
Featured/ 4 days ago
Sharks Take Criticism While Misreading Trade Market for Karlsson
The fact that the San Jose Sharks have remained firm in their trade ask...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Canucks and Tyler Myers: A Wait-and-See Trade Thanks to Sharks
A possible Tyler Myers to the Sharks isn't likely until the Sharks figure out...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Senators to Make a Trade, Clearing Cap Room to Sign Shane Pinto
With the signing of Vladimir Tarasenko, the Ottawa Senators are creeping close to the...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 week ago
Bruins Reportedly Prefer Lindholm Trade Over Scheifele Deal
If the Boston Bruins are going to make a big deal for a forward,...
-
Jets Might Try to Extend Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck
Limited trade interest in Connor Hellebuyck and desire to keep Mark Scheifele might mean...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 weeks ago
All Eyes on Potential Jake DeBrusk Trade Out of Boston
Talk that the Boston Bruins might be open to trading Jake DeBrusk is gaining...
-
Does Arbitration Mean Maple Leafs Don’t Want Samsonov?
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ilya Samsonov went to arbitration on Friday. Was it...
-
Hurricanes and Aho Close on New Big-Money Contract Extension
The Carolina Hurricanes are close to locking in Sebastian Aho to a new extension,...