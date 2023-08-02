Troy Terry Inks Long-Term Deal with Ducks Worth $7M AAV

The Anaheim Ducks have secured their dynamic first-line winger, Troy Terry, with a significant seven-year, $49 million contract extension, carrying an average annual value of $7 million. Announcing the team had “Some Terry good news!” on Wednesday afternoon, the two sides avoid arbitration and the Ducks get their guy for the long term. Terry is known for his exceptional puck control, ability to strike off the rush, and drawing penalties.

This long-term extension solidifies Terry’s future with the Ducks, and fans eagerly await to witness his continued growth and impact on the team’s success. With his offensive talents and dedication, Terry is set to play a key role in the Ducks’ journey toward success in the coming years.

The deal places Terry in good company, with comparable players such as Matthew Boldy, Kyle Connor, and Kevin Fiala also signing similar long-term contracts at comparable values. Despite experiencing a slight dip in performance last year, Terry’s skills and potential remain evident. He now holds the highest cap hit on the roster, $500K more than Cam Fowler.

The agreement not only benefits the Ducks financially in the short term but is projected to be cost-effective throughout the seven-year span, especially if the team continues to improve and provides better support for Terry. Avoiding arbitration, both sides made recent submissions, with the team aiming for $4.5 million and the player seeking $8 million.

Terry’s journey with Anaheim began humbly when he was selected as the 148th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. However, his offensive prowess showcased at the University of Denver and impressive performances for the United States on the international stage quickly elevated his status as a prospect. After gaining experience in the minor leagues, Terry emerged as a bona fide NHL talent within a short period after turning pro in 2018.

Next: Maple Leafs’ Prior Facts of Matt Murray’s LTIR Status Uncovered