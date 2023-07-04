Controversy Surrounds John Gibson’s Trade Request Rumors

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson’s alleged trade request out of the organization. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff initially reported that Gibson had requested a trade and expressed his unwillingness to play another game for the Ducks. He quoted the player as having emphatically said, “I’m never playing another game for the Anaheim Ducks.” However, Gibson’s agent, KO Sports, issued a statement vehemently denying the report, labeling it as false and lacking proper fact-checking.
KO Sports emphasized that Seravalli did not reach out to Gibson or his agent to verify the information. They further asserted that Gibson never made any such comment to the organization. The agent’s statement criticized Seravalli’s report as being unjust and inflammatory. Seravalli actually responded, sticking the report and calling out the agency for having a bad track record for doubting Seravalli’s sources in the past.
Adding to the confusion, Gibson appeared on the Cam and Strick Podcast, where he mentioned a private conversation with Ducks GM Pat Verbeek. Gibson noted that he was primarily focused on his personal training during the offseason to ensure readiness for the upcoming season, regardless of whether it would be with Anaheim or another team. His comments on the podcast seemed to suggest that he has not closed the door on a potential return to the Ducks, contradicting Seravalli’s initial report.
The Situation Surrounding Gibson Remains Unclear
Gibson himself acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding his situation, stating, “Whether I’m in Anaheim or somewhere else, I’m just worried about being ready to play.” These remarks indicate that Gibson remains committed to preparing himself for the upcoming season, regardless of his future team.
As the conflicting reports circulate, it remains to be seen whether Gibson’s status with the Ducks will indeed change. Fans and analysts will closely monitor any further developments to gain clarity on the goaltender’s intentions and potential trade discussions.
Next: Trade Talks Stall After Alex DeBrincat Unreal Contract Ask Surfaces
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Maple Leafs Unwilling to Meet William Nylander Contract Demands [Report]
Contract negotiations between the Maple Leafs and William Nylander hit a roadblock as they...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 1 day ago
Red Wings’ Filip Zadina Requested Trade, Waived for Future Move
The Detroit Red Wings have placed Filip Zadina on waivers, seeking a fresh start...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Bruins Eyeing Mark Scheifele in Trade Talks to Fill Center Position
With potential retirements looming, the Bruins are actively exploring a trade for Winnipeg's Mark...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Tyler Bertuzzi Signs 1-Yr Deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs
Tyler Bertuzzi's one-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs sparks intrigue in the NHL...
-
New York Islanders/ 3 days ago
New York Islanders Actively Pursuing Alex DeBrincat in Trade Talks
New York Islanders actively pursuing 25-year-old scorer Alex DeBrincat in potential trade deal.
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Panthers Trade Anthony Duclair to Sharks in Cap-Driven Deal
Florida Panthers trade Anthony Duclair to San Jose Sharks in a cap-driven move with...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 3 days ago
Red Wings Sign J.T. Compher to 5-Yr Contract, Bolster Defensive Stability
The Detroit Red Wings have secured J.T. Compher on a five-year contract, adding defensive...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Penguins Busy: Sign Jarry, Graves, Nedeljkovic & Acciari in Free Agency
The Pittsburgh Penguins secure goaltender Tristan Jarry and defenseman Ryan Graves with long-term contracts.
-
Dallas Stars/ 3 days ago
Matt Duchene Signs One-Year Deal with Dallas Stars
The Dallas Stars signed Matt Duchene to a one-year deal, adding even more scoring...
-
New York Rangers/ 3 days ago
Jonathan Quick, Blake Wheeler Join New York Rangers on 1-Year Deals
New York Rangers sign Jonathan Quick and Blake Wheeler to one-year deals, adding quality...
Pingback: Bridge Deal for Evan Bouchard Close, But Could Be a Big Mistake