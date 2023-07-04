Controversy Surrounds John Gibson’s Trade Request Rumors

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson’s alleged trade request out of the organization. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff initially reported that Gibson had requested a trade and expressed his unwillingness to play another game for the Ducks. He quoted the player as having emphatically said, “I’m never playing another game for the Anaheim Ducks.” However, Gibson’s agent, KO Sports, issued a statement vehemently denying the report, labeling it as false and lacking proper fact-checking.

KO Sports emphasized that Seravalli did not reach out to Gibson or his agent to verify the information. They further asserted that Gibson never made any such comment to the organization. The agent’s statement criticized Seravalli’s report as being unjust and inflammatory. Seravalli actually responded, sticking the report and calling out the agency for having a bad track record for doubting Seravalli’s sources in the past.

Adding to the confusion, Gibson appeared on the Cam and Strick Podcast, where he mentioned a private conversation with Ducks GM Pat Verbeek. Gibson noted that he was primarily focused on his personal training during the offseason to ensure readiness for the upcoming season, regardless of whether it would be with Anaheim or another team. His comments on the podcast seemed to suggest that he has not closed the door on a potential return to the Ducks, contradicting Seravalli’s initial report.

The Situation Surrounding Gibson Remains Unclear

Gibson himself acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding his situation, stating, “Whether I’m in Anaheim or somewhere else, I’m just worried about being ready to play.” These remarks indicate that Gibson remains committed to preparing himself for the upcoming season, regardless of his future team.

As the conflicting reports circulate, it remains to be seen whether Gibson’s status with the Ducks will indeed change. Fans and analysts will closely monitor any further developments to gain clarity on the goaltender’s intentions and potential trade discussions.

