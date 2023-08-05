As the Anaheim Ducks’ forward, Trevor Zegras eagerly anticipates finalizing a new contract before the impending training camp, the dynamic human highlight reel of a player is emphasizing his dedication to remaining absent from Anaheim until the agreement is reached.
Zegras has strategically positioned himself in Stamford, where he actively participates in rigorous training routines and skating drills at Prentiss Hockey Performance, often alongside NHL counterparts like Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers. He notes that he’s got a good set-up and while he’s confident those that will help him take care of his contract situation are doing their best, he’s prepared to stay where he is and not give any leverage to the Ducks if they aren’t willing to eagerly get his situation taken care of.
“Obviously, I’d like to go back there with my teammates, but it’s out of my control.” He added, “I’m well set up here (Stamford, Connecticut) to train and skate. No matter where we are with the contract, I know I’ll be able to prepare properly for the upcoming season.”
Amidst the ongoing negotiations, the 22-year-old exudes optimism but he wants to get his deal done, while the Ducks are working to make sure they get the best deal for the player. Zegras isn’t focused on that part of things, saying, “During the summer months, my focus remains on consistently pursuing my training regimen, and I believe the rest will naturally fall into place.”
Zegras’ Contract Situation Could Potentially Get Complicated
While Zegras may lack the arbitration privileges of his fellow player Troy Terry, who recently secured a lengthy seven-year deal with the team, the fact that Terry’s deal is done and Jamie Drysdale’s isn’t far behind means the Ducks will shift their focus to Zegras. Zegras stated, “I am hopeful that we can reach an agreement in the near future,” underscoring his eagerness to rejoin his California-based teammates and contribute to the team’s endeavors.
As the countdown to the training camp intensifies, Zegras is eagerly awaiting a resolution when it comes to his next deal. He is an integral part of the Ducks’ roster and a huge part of their rebuild. But, if this doesn’t get worked out soon, it sounds like he won’t be in Anaheim to join his teammates for camp.
Next: Sharks and Karlsson Could Consider Mutual Contract Termination
More News
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Sharks and Karlsson Could Consider Mutual Contract Termination
With no trade having been finalized yet, Erik Karlsson's quest for a Stanley Cup...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Capitals Sign Tom Wilson to New 7-Year Contract Extension
The Washington Capitals have extended forward Tom Wilson to a huge, seven-year contract extension.
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Flyers and NHL Pursue Contract “Tolling” for Goalie Ivan Fedotov
The NHL and Philadelphia Flyers seek to "toll" Ivan Fedotov's contract due to his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Two Trade Options to Address Oilers’ Center Depth This Summer
If the Oilers can't afford to shop in the UFA market, could they use...
-
Featured/ 1 week ago
Sharks Take Criticism While Misreading Trade Market for Karlsson
The fact that the San Jose Sharks have remained firm in their trade ask...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Canucks and Tyler Myers: A Wait-and-See Trade Thanks to Sharks
A possible Tyler Myers to the Sharks isn't likely until the Sharks figure out...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Senators to Make a Trade, Clearing Cap Room to Sign Shane Pinto
With the signing of Vladimir Tarasenko, the Ottawa Senators are creeping close to the...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 weeks ago
Bruins Reportedly Prefer Lindholm Trade Over Scheifele Deal
If the Boston Bruins are going to make a big deal for a forward,...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Jets Might Try to Extend Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck
Limited trade interest in Connor Hellebuyck and desire to keep Mark Scheifele might mean...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 weeks ago
All Eyes on Potential Jake DeBrusk Trade Out of Boston
Talk that the Boston Bruins might be open to trading Jake DeBrusk is gaining...