Anaheim Ducks Bolster Defense with Ilya Lyubushkin Acquisition

The Anaheim Ducks have secured defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a 2025 4th-round draft pick. This strategic move is aimed at fortifying their blue line and enhancing defensive depth, while the Sabres are likely making the move as a cap dump, possibly setting the stage for another move. Having added defensemen Connor Clifton and Erik Johnson this off-season, the Sabres could afford to move someone.
Lyubushkin, 29, showcased his defensive prowess last season, accumulating 14 points in 68 games. Regarded as a physical force on the ice, his reputation as a reliable depth defenseman aligns with the Ducks’ vision for a robust defensive presence. The Ducks already added Radko Gudas this summer, and it looks like their goal might be to punish their opponents while showcasing some dynamic skill at the forward position.
Ducks’ General Manager Pat Verbeek expressed enthusiasm about the addition, underlining the team’s deliberate strategy. “We are excited to add Ilya to our blueline as we targeted another defenseman for the right side this offseason,” Verbeek stated. He highlighted Lyubushkin’s imposing physicality, penalty-killing prowess, and his ability to enhance the team’s competitive edge.
This move resonates with the Ducks’ broader approach of augmenting their defensive capabilities. The Ducks have missed the playoffs in a franchise-record five straight seasons and while few expect them to be real contenders this season, Verbeek is probably hoping the team doesn’t go down without a fight.
The trade also bears implications for the Buffalo Sabres. Shedding the final season of Lyubushkin’s contract, which carries a $2.75 million cap hit, has moved the Sabres into a position where they have cap space of over $8 million. This maneuver not only facilitates a cap dump to manage their financial structure but positions the team favorably for potential maneuvers, whether in the ongoing offseason or throughout the upcoming NHL season.
Next: Jets Add Nino Niederreiter to List of Possible Trade Candidates
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Patrick Kane Coming to Oilers Mid-Season Talks Picking Up Steam
Speculation grows as Patrick Kane's potential move to the Edmonton Oilers during the 2023-24...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Oilers Power Play Threat Will Unleash a Potent 2nd Unit in 2023/24
The Edmonton Oilers have the most dangerous first-unit power play group in the NHL's...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Canadiens Open to Goalie Trade Talks, Leveraging Carey Price LTIR
The Montreal Canadiens consider goaltending trades. Carey Price's LTIR strategy for flexibility explored. Promising...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers’ Bouchard Extension Close, But with Contract Structure Twist
Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard's contract extension seems imminent as negotiations edge closer, hinting at...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 3 days ago
Jeff Petry Traded to Detroit Red Wings
The Montreal Canadiens trade Jeff Petry to Detroit Red Wings for Gustav Lindstrom and...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Jets Trying to Keep Hellebuyck with Big-Money, Short-Term Deal
Winnipeg Jets' Connor Hellebuyck reportedly declined a short-term offer, hinting at potential trade or...
-
Boston Bruins/ 5 days ago
Boston Bruins Veteran David Krejci Retires After 16 Seasons
Boston Bruins' long-serving player David Krejci retires after 16 seasons, leaving an indelible mark...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Tatar Talks Heat Up as Penguins and Forward Eyeing Each Other
Tatar confirms interest from the Penguins during free-agency, but won't commit as he eyes...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Multiple Signs Sam Gagner Returning to the Edmonton Oilers
There's a belief that a handful of clues being dropped by those close to...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Maple Leafs’ Addition of Jones Draws Talk of Possible Waiver Claim
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed Martin Jones to a one-year, one-way contract, but will...