Anaheim Ducks Bolster Defense with Ilya Lyubushkin Acquisition

The Anaheim Ducks have secured defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a 2025 4th-round draft pick. This strategic move is aimed at fortifying their blue line and enhancing defensive depth, while the Sabres are likely making the move as a cap dump, possibly setting the stage for another move. Having added defensemen Connor Clifton and Erik Johnson this off-season, the Sabres could afford to move someone.

Lyubushkin, 29, showcased his defensive prowess last season, accumulating 14 points in 68 games. Regarded as a physical force on the ice, his reputation as a reliable depth defenseman aligns with the Ducks’ vision for a robust defensive presence. The Ducks already added Radko Gudas this summer, and it looks like their goal might be to punish their opponents while showcasing some dynamic skill at the forward position.

We have acquired a 2025 4th-round pick from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin.



Details: https://t.co/u3MKxGnNod pic.twitter.com/d30xqfkLAm — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 19, 2023

Ducks’ General Manager Pat Verbeek expressed enthusiasm about the addition, underlining the team’s deliberate strategy. “We are excited to add Ilya to our blueline as we targeted another defenseman for the right side this offseason,” Verbeek stated. He highlighted Lyubushkin’s imposing physicality, penalty-killing prowess, and his ability to enhance the team’s competitive edge.

This move resonates with the Ducks’ broader approach of augmenting their defensive capabilities. The Ducks have missed the playoffs in a franchise-record five straight seasons and while few expect them to be real contenders this season, Verbeek is probably hoping the team doesn’t go down without a fight.

The trade also bears implications for the Buffalo Sabres. Shedding the final season of Lyubushkin’s contract, which carries a $2.75 million cap hit, has moved the Sabres into a position where they have cap space of over $8 million. This maneuver not only facilitates a cap dump to manage their financial structure but positions the team favorably for potential maneuvers, whether in the ongoing offseason or throughout the upcoming NHL season.

