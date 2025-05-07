Tough News for Stolarz as Maple Leafs Prepare for Game 2

It’s not encouraging news for Anthony Stolarz ahead of Game 2 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. The goaltender missed the morning skate on May 7 after exiting Game 1 following a controversial elbow to the head from Florida’s Sam Bennett. Stolarz, who left the game on a stretcher after vomiting, remains without a clear timeline to return.

The good news is that Stolarz is out of the hospital, back with the team, and on Tuesday, the coach wouldn’t rule him out completely for Game 2. That changed on Wednesday when Joseph Woll was officially in the starter’s net and Matt Murray appeared to be his backup.

Woll will get the nod for Game 2, and Murray gets the call because of his past playoff experience.

The Latest on Stolarz’s Status in the Series

Leafs head coach Craig Berube offered a brief update, stating Stolarz is “fine” and “recovering,” but confirmed there’s still no timeline for his return. In the meantime, Murray will serve as the backup, while Dennis Hildeby also took part in the skate.

Woll, who made his playoff debut for the Leafs against the Panthers in 2023, will have a bright spotlight on him again. He posted a solid .909 save percentage in the regular season, but this player has some injury history. While the Leafs are fortunate to have a capable alternative, Stolarz’s absence will create questions in Toronto the longer it goes on.

For now, Toronto will have to move forward without one of their top netminders, and there’s no telling when—or if—Stolarz will be available again in this series. The hope is that he will be, but it will likely be a game-by-game scenario with him.

